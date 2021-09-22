New COVID-19 cases are showing signs of declining in Daviess County and throughout the district, with the lowest incidence rate since early August reported Tuesday by the Green River District Health Department.
GRDHD reported 450 new cases in the seven-county district between Sept. 17-20, including 186 in Daviess County, a significant drop from the 646 districtwide cases, including 246 in Daviess County, that was announced Friday for the Sept. 14-16 reporting period.
While GRDHD Public Health Director Clay Horton said the past several days have shown a decrease in cases, overall, he said the rate of spread in the community is still too high.
“We are seeing some decline,” he said. “Daviess County has declined more than some of our other counties. As a district, I think the past few days have been marginally better, but our overall incidence rates are still too high.”
Daviess County sits at an average of 62.2 new cases a day Tuesday per a population of 100,000, which is down significantly from Friday’s report of 73.6.
Other counties have also seen a significant drop, with Hancock, Ohio and Webster counties all dropping down from an incidence rate of more than 100 new cases a day since Friday. As of Tuesday, all seven counties are below an average of 100 cases per day.
The district’s current average for new cases is 215 per day, down from 230 reported Friday.
Despite the drop in incidence rates districtwide, Kentucky considers a county in the critical zone for infection spread at a rate of 25 or more cases per a population of 100,000 per day, meaning that all seven counties are still in the red or critical zone for infection spread.
Horton said the recent decline could be a result of an increase in vaccinated individuals throughout the district as well as many people in the community having recently been infected with the virus.
He said it is still too early to know what the next several weeks will look like or whether or not the decline will continue.
“We do know that the best tool we have is vaccines, and the more people that decide to get vaccinated, the sooner we will see those numbers decline,” Horton said.
Additionally, Owensboro Health continues to report peak levels of COVID-19 patients within its facilities.
As of Monday evening, the health care system reported 77 inpatients who are hospitalized with COVID-19. Seven of those individuals are vaccinated. Overall, the majority of hospitalizations related to the virus continue to be unvaccinated individuals.
Twenty-four COVID-19 patients are in critical care. Only two are vaccinated.
OH Regional Hospital is housing 58 COVID-19 patients, with 17 in critical care and 11 intubated.
