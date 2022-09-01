On Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department reported 941 new COVID-19 cases in the seven-county region for the week of Aug. 22-28 — an increase of 168 cases from the previous weekly report.
Daviess County also experienced an increase, with 397 new cases compared to last week’s 312, while Hancock County saw 65 new cases and McLean County dropped to 16 new cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.