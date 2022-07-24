There are two things Ben Skiadas is tired of hearing — “There’s nothing to do in Owensboro” and “If I had known about that, I would have been there.”
There’s more to do in Owensboro every year, he said, and no place to find a complete list of things to do.
So, Skiadas and Roxanne Tromly are launching DO Inc — a single-source resource on all that’s happening in the community — on Sunday, July 24.
It will be online at WhatAreYouDoInc.com, on Facebook at DO Inc and on Instagram and Tik Tok at WhatAreYou DOinc.
Skiadas said he and Tromly started working on the project in March and have been teasing it on social media for several weeks.
Tromly said, “Everybody has their own calendars, but there is no calendar that covers everything.”
She said, “We hope to stay four to six months ahead. But most small businesses don’t plan more than three to four weeks in advance.”
The calendar will be divided into 10 categories, they say — arts and entertainment, food and beverage, shopping, health and recreation, families, kids and pets, service and community, home and living, education and business and commerce.
That will make it easier for people to find what they’re interested in, they said.
Tromly said, “I went to Brescia. Then, I lived in Louisville for 10 years before moving back to Owensboro. The things I was interested in in college and the things I’m interested in now are different.”
Today, she said, “Owensboro is rich with activities.”
Tromly said the calendar will grow as more people start to participate.
Skiadas said the calendar will have a staff of seven with about five interns working to keep it updated.
There is no charge to list events and no charge to view them.
Skiadas said, “It’s paid for with support from Jagoe Homes, Green River Distilling, Sun Windows, The Harris Jarboe Group and Jerry Ray Davis Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram. We’re in negotiations with several others. Without them, it falls flat.”
He said, “We hope the community will engage. We want to promote any event.”
Tromly said, “We can help people who don’t know how to get off the ground with an idea.”
Skiadas said, “We want to foster collaboration and connection. We’ll engage in some events to add value.”
The site, he said, “will be very easy to use.”
Tromly said, “People will be able to spend less time finding something to do and more time actually doing it.”
It wasn’t like Skiadas needed more to do.
His business card already lists ASBC Management, Lure Seafood and Grille, Famous Bistro, Lure Smoke Shack BARbq, Gasper Brewing, Green Tape Customs, The Beer Share and On A Good Note.
But DO Inc is something Owensboro needs, he said.
“We want feedback,” Skiadas said. “We want people to let us know what they want more of.”
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
