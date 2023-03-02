These days, it seems like every website has a poll.
Some are interesting.
Some aren’t.
The other day, I got the results of one that said that 48% of Kentuckians would like to make “Kentuckian” an official dialect.
And they want it protected by law.
But I don’t believe there is a “Kentuckian” dialect.
I hear different accents between the mountains, central Kentucky and western Kentucky.
Of course, I don’t really hear an accent for western Kentucky.
I’ve lived in western Kentucky all my life, except for two years in the Army.
So we just sound normal to me.
Some people want to sound like the folks on TV and try to get rid of their accents.
I’ve worked hard to keep mine.
The late Belinda Mason, a writer who grew up in the mountains and later moved to Ohio County, would put on a dumb hillbilly act that completely disarmed politicians who wound up telling her a lot more than they meant to.
A Boston newspaper editor ran afoul of her accent once.
He wound up paying twice as much for one of her articles after he insulted her by asking if she understood grammar rules.
The accent took him by surprise.
Of course, there’s that Boston accent that we make fun of.
So maybe we’re even.
Writing Tips Institute says it polled 3,000 people to see if they would support legislation to protect their dialect.
Seems silly to me.
But the legislature does a lot of silly things.
However, if any legislator should decide to make dialects illegal, I’m sure he or she would get an earful.
The news release says, “Residents here do not want phrases such as ‘I haven’t seen you in a month of Sundays’ to disappear from the local lexicon.”
That has nothing to do with state law.
Phrases like that disappear when people quit using them.
The legislature doesn’t need to get involved in this one, bless their little ol’ hearts.
