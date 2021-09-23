Anybody still remember the Erie Canal Soda Pop Festival?
Maybe you remember it as the Bull Island rock festival on the Wabash River between Indiana and Illinois.
But if you remember it at all, you’re got some age on you.
It was sort of a Midwestern Woodstock without network coverage.
It seems that in 1972, some Evansville promoters decided to cash in on the rock festival craze.
But Evansville politicians were determined that no long-haired hippie rockers were coming to their town.
So, on July 2, 1972, the promoters staged what they called the Bosse Field Freedom Festival and Ice Cream Social at the city’s minor league ballpark.
The politicians fought it.
But the event went off as scheduled with such acts as the Ike and Tina Turner Revue, Black Oak Arkansas, Howlin’ Wolf, John Lee Hooker, Edgar Winter, Country Joe McDonald, New Riders of the Purple Sage and Dr. John.
All that for $10.
And even when you factor in 49 years of inflation, it still comes to only $65.
It was successful enough that the promoters planned something even bigger for Labor Day.
They called it the Erie Canal Soda Pop Festival to avoid problems.
And to avoid the hassle they had been getting in Evansville, the promoters moved the event to Bull Island, a peninsula on the Wabash River that was really in Illinois, but could only be reached by land through Indiana.
It was a three-day event featuring Ravi Shankar, the Allman Brothers, Doobie Brothers, Joe Cocker, Black Sabbath, R.E.O. Speedwagon, Cheech and Chong, Black Oak Arkansas, The Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, Pure Prairie League, the Amboy Dukes and more.
All for $20 — $130 in modern currency.
And, of course, there was nudity, sex, six deaths, one birth and some drugs.
But none of it was captured on film — other than a police video — because the gravel road leading into the area was so jammed with traffic that the crew hired to film and record the event for a documentary couldn’t get there.
Still, the crowd was estimated at 200,000 to 300,000 — four times what the promoters expected.
Food and water were in short supply, and the gathering descended into relative chaos.
After the show ended, remnants of the crowd burned the main stage.
It’s a shame the filmmakers didn’t get there.
