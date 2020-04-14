The Department of Corrections is planning to release more than 600 state inmates from county jails, according to Daviess County Jailer Art Maglinger and Brad Boyd, the president of the Kentucky Jailers Association.
The move is designed to lessen populations in jails that hold DOC inmates. Officials have said previously they are concerned that an outbreak of the coronavirus could spread rapidly once introduced into jails and prisons. Advocates for release of some inmates include John Minton, the state’s chief justice.
While the DOC announced its intention to release the inmates, Boyd, Christian County jailer and head of the state Jailers Association, said the number will likely be smaller because some inmates will have other charges pending.
Also, some inmates will likely choose to serve out their remaining sentences rather than take early release, Boyd said.
Jailers discussed the plan during a Monday morning conference call, Maglinger said. Some county jails are allowed to house state inmates and receive a daily stipend from DOC for each state inmate.
“The governor did an executive order, with 697 (inmates) to be released,” from incarceration, Maglinger said Monday. Of those, “660 are in county jails,” he said.
The Daviess County jail has 23 state inmates slated to be released, Maglinger said.
All of the inmates are within six months of finishing their prison sentences. Most of the inmates being released are Class D inmates, which are the lowest-level felonies. When the state released about 200 inmates earlier this month, Gov. Andy Beshear said the inmates selected were serving sentences for nonviolent offenses.
“This is not a list of people with serious charges,” Boyd said.
Jails will have to obtain the address where the inmate intends to live and forward that to the office of probation and parole. Inmates released early will be supervised by probation and parole for the duration of their sentences.
The probation and parole office will verify the inmates’ addresses.
“No offender will be allowed to go to a home where there’s an active EPO or DVO,” Maglinger said, referring to emergency protective orders and domestic violence orders.
Boyd said the Christian County jail has 11 state inmates on the list to be released, but six of those have pending charges. Inmates who have pending charges would have to be held, but jail officials will try to have Skype meetings with judges to arrange for as many of those inmates to be released as possible, he said.
“It’s also my understanding jails and jailers have been asked to submit names of individuals that are high risk” for serious complications of coronavirus, such as being over age 55 or having underlying health problems, he said.
Boyd said he was in favor of the releases and believed the inmates being released are being properly vetted.
The majority of people serving state sentences for offenses such as theft “have a substance abuse disorder,” Boyd said.
Jails have the second-highest risk population who are vulnerable to COVID-19, second only to nursing homes, he said.
Inmates coming into jails with substance use disorders “have underlying issues they may not know they have,” Boyd said.
He approved of the state releasing some inmates while doing it safely.
“I think it’s only a matter of time before (COVID-19) gets into the jails as a whole,” Boyd said.
An outbreak could decimate a jail’s staff, Boyd said. Recently, the Daviess County jail had three deputies absent after one tested positive for COVID-19 and two who came in close contact with the deputy also had to be quarantined. Two of three deputies are now back to work at the jail.
In addition to inmates who can’t be released due to pending charges, some will decline early release.
“We have had a few jailers who said (some inmates) said they didn’t want a commutation, they didn’t want out,” Boyd said. “The jailers said (the inmates) were homeless and have no place to go. With this COVID-19, they felt safer in jail.”
Others might prefer to serve the final months of their sentences rather than be released and have to be supervised by probation and parole, Boyd said.
Maglinger said while releasing state inmates early will impact jail revenue, the move will also reduce jail’s legal liability.
“At first glance, it affects jails in a real way with our budget,” Maglinger said. But releasing eligible inmates “over the long term, it could save the county money.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
