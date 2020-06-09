Daviess County Jailer Art Maglinger said Monday he is submitting a plan to the state Department of Corrections on how to resume sending out inmate work crews.
Work crews, which are made up of state inmates, were halted across Kentucky by the COVID-19 pandemic. Maglinger had hoped to restart work crews last week, but the state rejected that date.
“We never got to send them out on June 3,” Maglinger said. “DOC wouldn’t give the green light.”
Jail work crews consist of class D state inmates who are serving their sentences at the jail, and are classified as low-risk. Inmates work at the landfill, transfer station, animal shelter and for the state highway department.
“We have to submit (a plan) to DOC and the public health cabinet,” Maglinger said. “If it’s approved, I’ll consider sending out some workers.”
The jail, which was built to hold about 700 inmates, had a population of 473 inmates as of Monday. The state ordered the release of certain inmates who were close to the end of their sentences and were serving time for non-violent and non-sexual offenses. Some medically fragile inmates were also ordered released.
Each county with state inmate work crews has to come up with its own plan on restarting, Maglinger said.
“We’ll have to look at what steps we have to take,” Maglinger said. “... They gave us a little bit of guidance as to what they are looking” for, he said.
A factor with inmate work crews is keeping them away from other inmates. The state inmates on work crews in Daviess County are kept in a separate building from the rest of the jail population.
“As soon as we get (the plan) done, I hope to submit it as soon as possible,” Maglinger said.
While work crews are not able to go out into the community, eligible state workers have been working in the jail’s garden.
Meanwhile, the jail plans to begin allowing volunteers to resume some activities next month.
“The tentative date to start back is the beginning of July,” Maglinger said.
Volunteers who teach reentry and other classes would be allowed back first. Church volunteers would be brought back at a later date, Maglinger said.
