October is “Breast Cancer Awareness Month,” and Owensboro Health is encouraging women to schedule annual mammograms.
Mammograms, according to Dr. John Mulligan, OH radiologist, helps detect breast cancer early, when there is minimal spread and it’s more curable.
“I started training in 1980, and since then, the mortalities for breast cancer has fallen by about 40% to 43%,” he said.
The American Society of Breast Surgeons and American College of Radiology recommends every woman age 40 and older receive a mammogram screening once a year.
For women who have a higher risk of breast cancer or a significant family history, the recommendation is to speak with a doctor about when and how often to get a screening, Mulligan said.
In Daviess County, he said about 60 to 70% of women who are recommended to receive annual mammograms are doing it.
The goal, according to Mulligan, is to get that number to 100%.
He said OH performs about 3,000 mammogram screenings each year.
For every 1,000 screenings, he said doctors typically find between three and eight cases of breast cancer.
According to BreastCancer.org, an estimated 281,550 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in women in the United States throughout 2021.
Additionally, an estimated 43,600 U.S. women are expected to die from breast cancer in 2021. However, BreastCancer.org states that death rates in women ages 50 and older have dropped by 1% each year between 2013-2018.
Mulligan said the decrease in fatalities is likely due to better screening advancements.
Overall, according to the World Health Organization, breast cancer is the most common cancer globally as of 2021, accounting for about 12% of all new annual cancer cases.
Dr. S. Ryan Faught, radiation oncologist, said about 175 breast cancer patients are treated annually at the OH Mitchell Memorial Cancer Center.
That number is down for 2020, he said, likely due to decreased screening during the pandemic.
Mulligan said women should be proactive in scheduling breast cancer screenings.
“They should not put it off,” he said. “One issue when we were under quarantine is that people weren’t able to come in. That’s gradually going away.”
To make a mammogram screening appointment with OH, visit OwensboroHealth.org or call 270-926-8171.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
