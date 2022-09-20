Castlen Dog Park at Legion Park is undergoing changes designed to preserve the turf and to reduce park closures for grounds repairs.
Amanda Rogers, city parks and recreation director, said the park’s large dog and small dog runs are being divided, so the park will have four 0.4 acre runs instead of two 0.8 acre runs.
That was the original plan when the dog park was created, Rogers said, but that officials agreed with dog park supporters’ request for two bigger dog runs.
Having two large sections in constant use means the ground in both runs degrades without having time to repair, Rogers said.
“It is getting a tremendous amount of use,” Rogers said. “We have had a lot of really bad ground conditions because of mud.
“It’s a battle we are not going to win, because of the usage,” Rogers said.
The parks department is separating the sections with fencing, “so now we have four sections,” Rogers said.
The plan is to have two of the sections — a run for large dogs and one for small dogs — open, while the other two are closed for re-sodding, reseeding or other repairs to the turf, Rogers said.
“By creating four areas, the intent is we can swap so we can improve the ground conditions and give the ground a chance to recover,” Rogers said.
The sections will be switched every two weeks. By rehabilitating damaged turf in the closed sections, city workers will keep the dog runs repaired where “people aren’t bringing their dogs to an area that is straight dirt and mud,” Rogers said.
The dog park was closed for several days last week for work.
“We have put on our Facebook page, ‘be patient with us,’ because our goal is to make improvements to the dog park in the long run,” Rogers said.
The parks department has also added a second entrance to the dog park, but the entrance won’t be opened until signs with the park rules are installed, Rogers said.
Parks officials determined that dividing the park into four dog runs was the best way to maintain the park and prevent closures for maintenance, Rogers said.
“I think there are some people who would like the space bigger,” Rogers said, but that, “for us to be able to maintain the dog park and keep offering the dog park, we feel this is the best way to go.”
The new design is “a little more work intensive for the crews,” Rogers said. But the plan “really will minimize closures.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.