Castlen Dog Park at Legion Park is undergoing changes designed to preserve the turf and to reduce park closures for grounds repairs.

Amanda Rogers, city parks and recreation director, said the park’s large dog and small dog runs are being divided, so the park will have four 0.4 acre runs instead of two 0.8 acre runs.

