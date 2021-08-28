Nearly 3,000 dogs from as far away as Lithuania are being showcased inside the Owensboro Convention Center through Sunday.
The River Valley Cluster Dog Shows, sponsored by the Owensboro River City Kennel Club and Southern Indiana Kennel Club, returned this week after taking a year off because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’re very pleased to be back after last year,” said Charlie Edwards, show chairman for the Southern Indiana Kennel Club. “We were afraid we would have to do a show-and-go, where handlers show their dogs and then leave. We’re glad that didn’t happen.”
There are no spectators this year because of COVID-19, but at least the dogs, handlers and judges are here, he said.
Cindi Bosley, show chairwoman, said, “Everything is going really smoothly. We have dogs from all over the United States. And we’ve had great compliance with masking.”
Carolyn Alexander, a show judge from Monterey County, California, said she judged a show a few weeks ago in Oregon.
“The number of entries was incredible,” she said. “We thought COVID was declining. But now, with it back, the number of entries isn’t really declining, but it has plateaued. Shows are no longer growing
this year.
“This is such an enjoyable sport. People get to see their friends at these shows.”
Alexander said she and her husband have been riding the trolley daily to get around downtown.
“This is my husband and my first time in this part of the country,” she said. “We are so thrilled. The last two nights we’ve walked along the river. I sent pictures to friends in California and told them Owensboro is an undiscovered gem.
“There is just so much ambiance here. Last night we ate at the Brew Bridge, and the food was so good.”
Linda Pitts of Knoxville, Tennessee, is one of the top dog handlers in the world.
“Some weeks, my husband and I show 20 dogs a day,” she said. “But this week is a little more relaxing. I only have three here.”
Pitts said they usually travel to 200 shows a year and spend 250 days on the road.
“It’s good to be back,” she said. “There is some sense of normalcy. I’m going to Europe for a show later this year.”
Pitts said she and her husband have been to the River Valley show several times.
“We love coming here,” she said. “This town is so cute.”
Among the vendors was Red Hills Animal Reproductive Specialties from Thomasville, Georgia.
McKenna Vance, the company’s chief executive officer, said they collect dog semen to freeze for future breeding.
A lot of owners of show dogs are taking advantage of the service, she said.
Vance said some of the semen may not be used for breeding for another 20 to 30 years.
But most will be used, she said.
The River Valley Cluster Dog Shows has a long history in Owensboro.
In 2001, the Owensboro River City Kennel Club staged the city’s first major dog show since 1993 at the Executive Inn Rivermont.
It was only two days then and 650 dogs were registered.
Twenty years later, now at the convention center, the show has grown to four days and nearly 3,000 dogs.
