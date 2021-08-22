It’s August, and the dogs are returning to Owensboro.
The River Valley Cluster Dog Shows, sponsored by the Owensboro River City Kennel Club and Southern Indiana Kennel Club, return Thursday to the Owensboro Convention Center.
The show runs through Sunday.
“We’re really excited,” Cindi Bosley, show chairwoman, said last week. “There was no show last year because of COVID-19. It was terrible. We had already hired our judges. Now, we’re so excited to be back.”
A recent surge of coronavirus cases in the region, however, means that the show can’t be open to spectators for the first time.
“We hate it,” Bosley said. “But there’s not enough room for social distancing. It’s going to hurt us financially because the nominal fee helped offset our expenses. It will hurt our vendors too. But it can’t be helped.”
And the convention center is requiring that people who come into the facility continue to wear masks.
“People have gotten used to them,” Bosley said.
Another change this year is there will be no obedience trials and rally trials “because we don’t have enough workers for the social distancing,” she said. “It just wasn’t feasible.”
But everything else is back to normal.
Bosley said there are 2,817 entries from across the country in the show this year.
That’s down 135 from from 2019.
But it’s still a strong show.
“We have judges coming from as far away as Oregon and as near as Indiana,” Bosley said. “We have a very diverse panel.”
The River Valley Cluster Dog Shows has a long history in Owensboro.
In 2001, the Owensboro River City Kennel Club staged the city’s first major dog show since 1993 at the old Executive Inn Rivermont.
It was only two days then.
The show moved to Lexington in 1994, when the Executive Inn began to go downhill.
After then-owner John Bays made major improvements in 2000, the show returned the following year.
When the Executive Inn closed in 2008, the show moved to Evansville’s Roberts Stadium.
That proved to be too expensive, and the 2009 show was canceled.
From 2010 to 2012, it was at the Hines Center in Philpot.
The following year, the show moved to the Daviess County Lions Club Fairgrounds, also in Philpot.
But when the convention center opened in 2014, the show returned to downtown, where it has been ever since.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
