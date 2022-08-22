The River Valley Cluster Dog Shows, sponsored by the Owensboro River City Kennel Club and Southern Indiana Kennel Club, return Thursday to the Owensboro Convention Center for a four-day show with the most dogs the event has ever seen.
Cindi Bosley, show chairwoman, said 3,776 dogs have been confirmed for the event.
That’s a 34% increase over the 2,817 that came last year.
“We’re up more than 200 dogs each day,” Bosley said.
Because of gas prices, inflation and other factors, she said, many dog shows this year are seeing up to 15% fewer dogs.
“We’re fortunate to see such a large increase,” Bosley said.
She said handlers like the Owensboro Convention Center “and the hospitality that Owensboro offers.”
Last year, Carolyn Alexander, a show judge from Monterey County, California, said she and her husband had been riding the trolley daily to get around downtown.
“This is my husband and my first time in this part of the country,” she said. “We are so thrilled. The last two nights we’ve walked along the river. I sent pictures to friends in California and told them Owensboro is an undiscovered gem.”
Bosley said with two hotels next to the convention center, handlers can stay put once they arrive.
They can either walk around downtown or take the trolley when they want to get out, she said.
Another factor for the increase, Bosley said, is the fact that a large Atlanta show that was on the same weekend has moved to January.
“We’ll have some of the top handlers in the country here,” she said.
The show runs through Sunday.
Hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.
Admission is $5, but children under 12 and adults 60 and older are admitted for $3.
Bosley said dogs are coming from several countries and judges are coming from New Hampshire, Nevada, South Carolina, Pennsylvania, Florida, Virginia, Alabama and Kentucky.
There was no show in 2020 because of COVID-19.
And a surge of cases last year closed the show to spectators.
But spectators will be allowed this year and masks aren’t required.
However, there will be no obedience trials and rally trials again this year “because we don’t have enough workers for the social distancing,” Bosley said. “It just wasn’t feasible.”
The River Valley Cluster Dog Shows has a long history in Owensboro.
In 2001, the Owensboro River City Kennel Club staged the city’s first major dog show since 1993 at the old Executive Inn Rivermont.
It was only two days then.
The show had moved to Lexington in 1994, when the Executive Inn began to go downhill.
After then-owner John Bays made major improvements in 2000, the show returned the following year.
When the Executive Inn closed in 2008, the show moved to Evansville’s Roberts Stadium.
That proved to be too expensive, and the 2009 show was canceled.
From 2010 to 2012, it was at the Hines Center in Philpot.
The following year, the show moved to the Daviess County Lions Club Fairgrounds, also in Philpot.
But when the convention center opened in 2014, the show returned to downtown, where it has been ever since.
Keith Lawrence, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
