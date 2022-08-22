The River Valley Cluster Dog Shows, sponsored by the Owensboro River City Kennel Club and Southern Indiana Kennel Club, return Thursday to the Owensboro Convention Center for a four-day show with the most dogs the event has ever seen.

Cindi Bosley, show chairwoman, said 3,776 dogs have been confirmed for the event.

