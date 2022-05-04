If you haven’t cruised Owensboro’s Dogwood-Azalea Trail yet this spring, you’d better hurry.

“The dogwoods are almost finished blooming,” said Annette Heisdorffer, Daviess County extension agent for horticulture education. “Azaleas are beautiful, but depending on the weather, the flowers will begin to fade.”

Some years, daffodils, forsythias and flowering quince are all blooming at the same time as dogwoods and azaleas along with the blossoms on Bradford pears, redbuds and tulip trees.

But this year didn’t work out that way.

The trail is bounded by Frederica Street, Carter Road and Griffith and Ford avenues.

But its centerpiece is Littlewood Drive — once known as “Millionaires’ Row” — where flowers, trees, bushes and shrubs bloom along both sides of the street and in the median.

The trail quickly became an attraction in the fall of 1970, when Calvin Ray Robinson, a local attorney, encouraged people to plant dogwoods and azaleas and light them for nighttime viewing.

Thousands of people flocked to Owensboro to see the flowering plants in 1971.

But an energy shortage in the 1970s turned off the lights along the trail for several years, and promoting it became rather haphazard.

What’s now the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau tried several times to promote the trail as a tourist attraction.

But with the trees and shrubs blooming at different times each spring, it became too hard to know in advance when to promote the trail.

In 1989, more than 100 people turned out to listen to music on the lawn of the Daviess County Public Library and to stroll through about a dozen blocks of the trail.

But the dogwoods and azaleas were about a week shy of their peak beauty that year.

There was talk about creating a dogwood-azalea festival and an audio driving tour of the trail.

But that didn’t happen.

A brochure was created and placed in various locations in the area to promote the trail.

For a couple of years in the late 1990s, Owensboro hung four banners along the trail to remind passers-by of what they were seeing.

But even that disappeared.

In 2013, the city and Robinson again urged people to plant more flowering trees and bushes in that area.

“We need quite a few more plantings,” Robinson said then. “A lot of the older trees were damaged by the semi-hurricane (in 2008) and the ice storm (in 2009). We need more young trees along the trail.”

