Usually, bus drivers and monitors see students as they hop on and off buses.
Kids talk with their friends — not the driver and monitor — on the drive from home to school and back again.
COVID-19 has changed that dynamic until students return to classrooms.
Wayne Wilkins drives a bus for Daviess County Public Schools, where all students are currently distance learning.
He drives an empty school bus to the cul de sac on Chuck Gray Court at 8 a.m. and parks there until about noon. His bus is one of 10 in the district that provides a WiFi hotspot to children who attend class virtually, but their homes don’t have internet access.
That means Wilkins and Carolyn Cooper, a bus monitor, share some new duties these days. They serve as the interim classroom aides and caretakers for up to nine children who meet them every morning on Chuck Gray Court.
Instead of watching kids hop on and off the bus, they now spend about four hours every morning with this small group. And although DCPS schools have only been in session about a week, that’s plenty of time to become fond of these students.
“We’re here to help them all we can,” Wilkins said. “I treat them like my own kids. I’m attached to them.”
At lunchtime, the students take a break to eat, and another bus arrives for the afternoon Wi-Fi hotspot shift.
If it rains, Wilkins and Cooper lower the windows on the bus for ventilation, and students sit inside to continue their lessons.
However, on Tuesday morning, the weather allowed these elementary students to sit on the sidewalk under a large tree. Backpacks, water bottles and blankets gave it something of a picnic atmosphere.
All students wore face masks. Family groups sat together, but others remained at least 6 feet apart.
They remained quiet and attentive to their studies.
Cooper walked over to assist two brothers and learned their computer needed to be charged.
“When you go home for lunch, you need to charge it,” she said.
In the meantime, one girl asked Wilkins a math question. He was quick to answer.
“You get attached to them. You get to learn who they are,” Wilkins said. “We’re with them about four hours every day. ... We watch over them and protect them.”
