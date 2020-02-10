The field test created to help law enforcement assess the danger faced by victims of domestic violence has been in effect for about a month and seems to be reaping benefits, Daviess County Attorney Claud Porter said last week.
The “domestic violence lethality screen” contains 13 questions that include whether the abuser has threatened the victim with a weapon, whether the abuser has threatened to kill the victim or the victim’s children, whether the abuser has access to firearms or if the abuser has ever tried to strangle the victim.
If the victim answers affirmatively to enough questions, a referral to OASIS is triggered, and the county attorney’s office is also notified. OASIS is a domestic violence shelter that serves both women and men who are victims of domestic violence.
An officer can also refer the victim to domestic violence services if he or she believes the victim is potentially at risk of serious violence.
Porter said he regularly receives domestic violence assessments from law enforcement since the test started being used in the field. Both the Owensboro Police Department and the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department are using the assessment.
“I get anywhere from four to six a day,” Porter said. Those are not all referrals for service. Porter said he is receiving test results, even those where a referral was not triggered.
“OASIS makes contact with all of (the victims in the reports), but they don’t end up providing services for all of them,” Porter said. “I’m encouraged we are at least reaching out to people, and are having someone talk to them.”
Major Barry Smith, chief deputy for the sheriff’s department, said deputies fill out the test electronically and can send it to OASIS and through the law enforcement portal used by the 911 dispatch center.
“It automatically generates and goes to the county attorney’s office’s victim’s assistance (office) and OASIS,” Smith said. While investigators question the victim during domestic violence calls, the screening tool is a benefit, he said.
“We have to make sure we have every one of these (questions) asked” to complete the report, Smith said.
The new process means someone will reach out to the victim to offer resources and help, rather than putting the burden to seek help on the victim, he said.
“So many times over the years we go to domestic violence calls over and over” and give the victim information on how to seek help, Smith said. “And yet, the victim never follows up on it.
“This way, at least someone from those offices tries to contact them,” he said.
Officer Andrew Boggess, public information officer for OPD, said the assessment tool has been in use by officers since early January.
“We are utilizing them,” Boggess said, “I think the system is working as intended, and that’s a good thing.”
Boggess said the new system will help officials in “catching those cases that would fall through the cracks.”
Porter said after OASIS makes contact with the victim, it’s up to that person to decide if he or she needs help. The system “is being productive,” he said.
“I think it is doing what we wanted it to do, in giving us a little help and insight” into domestic violence cases, he said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
