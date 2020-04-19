Angela Yannelli, CEO for the Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence, said the COVID-19 pandemic has had the effect of isolating victims at home with their abusers.
When Yannelli checked in with the 15 regional domestic violence victim support organizations and shelters across the state to see what volume of calls for help they were receiving, “the response was, it’s sort of eerily quiet,” Yannelli said.
“We expected this,” Yannelli said. “We didn’t expect a rash of calls.” The calls for help will come “after this is over,” she said.
Yannelli and Andrea Robinson, executive director of OASIS domestic violence shelter in Owensboro, said the pandemic has put victims of domestic violence where they are at home constantly with their abusers, making them unable to reach out for help.
“It has been quiet,” Robinson said. Currently, the shelter is only about half-full, Robinson said.
“We are still open and operating all the same,” Robinson said.
“We are seeing a decrease in the amount of calls coming in” for help, Robinson said.
In normal situations, where people were leaving home regularly, a person experiencing domestic violence could call OASIS while away for work, or when the abuser was out of the house, Robinson said. That’s not happening now.
“Victims are suffering in silence,” she said.
Robinson said factors such as job losses caused by the pandemic and increased substance abuse create situations where an abuser is more likely to lash out. Victims are also cut off from sources or support, like family or friends.
“You have stressors like economic uncertainty and loss of income … which can lead to self-medicating, drinking and drugging, because they are in crisis,” Robinson said. Stress “can lead to an abuser acting out,” Robinson said.
Yanelli said the pandemic has led to agencies going online to provide help to victims, but said victims stuck at home with abusers can’t access that help.
“We have started doing group counseling (online),” Yannelli said. “But you can’t do that in the presence of your abuser.”
Abusers “are going to be watching them night and day,” Yannelli said.
Courts are largely shut down for most hearings, but Robinson said the courts are still holding hearings on emergency protective orders. Local law enforcement agencies are responding to domestic violence calls and conducting lethality assessments, short field tests that help the officer determine if the victim is in imminent danger of being injured or killed.
While people can reach OASIS through email or messenger apps, that can be difficult for a victim “because the abuser can snatch your phone,” Robinson said.
Once the pandemic ends, “I expect our shelter will fill up, and people will reach out for services,” Robinson said.
If a person at home needs help, he or she should call 911 and be honest about the abuse to the responding officer, Robinson said.
People who suspect abuse is happening in a home should also call law enforcement to investigate, Robinson said.
“I think our victims have less of a voice right now, so it’s important we step up and support them” by checking in with them, and getting them help if needed, Robinson said.
People who are not wanting to go into the OASIS shelter can still receive help escaping an abuser. Robinson said the agency has a fund to provide temporary help to a victim to pay rent and utility costs on housing and to buy food.
“We are trying to raise funds for financial assistance,” Robinson said.
Donations can be made through the OASIS website, www.oasis.org.
“One of the biggest fears we see from people reaching out (for help) is economic,” Robinson said. “Hopefully, we can circumvent those fears of, ‘I can’t leave, because I can’t buy food.’ ”
“The last thing we want is for victims of domestic violence to become homeless and experience more trauma,” Robinson said.
People needing help can call OASIS at 270-685-0260, and can also message with shelter staff on Facebook. People can also reach the shelter by emailing arobinson@oasisshelter.org.
