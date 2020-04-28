Domtar will close its Haweville mill on May 5 and lay off roughly 400 workers for up to two months to “temporarily right-size production capacity in light of the business conditions created by the COVID-19 pandemic,” the company said Monday.
The announcement said Domtar expects to restart the H1 paper machine in June and the H2 paper machine in July.
Johnny Roberts Jr., Hancock judge-executive, said the move will cost the county roughly $50,000 a month in occupational taxes.
“Some will be called back in June and some in July,” he said.
Roberts said, “Obviously, in a small community like this, you have friends and family who are affected. But these workers aren’t all from Hancock County. They’re from several counties in the area.”
Roberts is working on the county’s budget for next year and announcements like this make it difficult to plan for the future, he said.
He said Aleris’ Hancock plant was closed for three weeks earlier.
“But they’re back at work,” Roberts said. “That’s a positive.”
Domtar said the temporary shutdown will reduce its uncoated freesheet paper production capacity by approximately 83,000 short tons.
The company had already idled its Kingsport, Tennessee, mill and the A62 paper machine at Ashdown, Arkansas.
Those closings will reduce production capacity by approximately 227,000 short tons of uncoated freesheet paper, the company said.
It said it expects its inventory to be at the level it should be when machines are restarted.
John D. Williams, president and chief executive officer, said in a news release that the company has been “actively monitoring the impacts to our business and taking methodical steps to optimize capacity in the current environment. We believe it is appropriate to take the additional step of temporarily idling our Hawesville mill in light of reduced paper demand.”
He said, “We are optimistic that we have taken the right actions to effectively manage the business through these evolving market conditions.”
Mike Garcia, president of Domtar’s Pulp and Paper division, said, “We regret that this temporary action will have an impact on our exceptional people and their families. We are doing everything we can to help them through this unprecedented period, and we have great confidence in the long-term strength and viability of our paper mills.”
The statement said other than the temporary shutdowns, all of Domtar’s other facilities are fully operational and shipments continue to proceed without disruption.
Domtar has approximately 9,700 employees in more than 50 countries around the world and annual sales of $5.2 billion, according to its website.
The Montreal-based company entered Hancock County in 2006, when it merged with Weyerhaeuser.
Weyerhaeuser had come to the region in 2002 when it bought Willamette Industries, which had built the Hawesville facility in 1967.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.