In 1954, when Detroit steel ruled the automotive world and business was booming in postwar America, Percy Short was touting Cadillacs — “America’s Luxury Sales Leader” — at his Short Brothers’ Chevrolet dealership downtown.
A brand new Caddy cost $4,738 back then.
Today, they can cost upwards of $100,000.
And Don Moore Chevrolet/Cadillac, as the dealership Short started has been known for years, no longer sells Caddys.
John Marshall Moore, Percy Short’s great-grandson, said Monday that he sold his last Cadillac 12 months ago.
“Cadillac is going to all-electric vehicles,” he said. “And they have high-dollar price points. They’re moving out of smaller markets like Owensboro because they don’t think we could sell enough.”
Moore said they’re probably right.
“We weren’t even close to being profitable with Cadillacs,” he said. “But we’ve been selling them since 1934 and we kept them because some people wanted them.”
Romain Cadillac in Evansville is the closest dealership still carrying the cars, Moore said.
He said he can still service Cadillacs for a few more months.
But when that time expires, local owners will have to drive to Evansville to get their cars serviced.
“We loved having Cadillacs,” Moore said. “But they didn’t want to be in markets like Owensboro anymore.”
In 2009, Owensboro almost lost its Cadillac dealership.
John Moore’s brother, Don Moore, ran the family business then.
“GM wants only stand-alone Cadillac stores,” Don Moore said in 2009. “I can’t make the numbers work. I’d have to spend $4.5 million to $5 million on a new building. To do that, I’d have to be able to sell at least 100 a year and we sold 52 last year.”
As recently as 2003, Don Moore said in 2009, “We sold 120 Cadillacs here.”
The Cadillac line “has never been profitable,” he said. “But it’s always been part of us. It reminds me of my grandfather (Don Moore Sr.) and my great-grandfather, but it’s probably a business I shouldn’t have been in for a long time.”
The dealership managed to hang on to the Cadillac dealership for 14 more years.
But now, it’s gone.
Short Brothers, which opened in August 1919 as a Scripps Booth and Stevens Saline Six dealership, added Chevrolets to its line of vehicles on Groundhog’s Day 1920.
Cadillacs came later.
More luxury vehicles from several countries are on the road these days, cutting into that market.
In 1954, Americans bought around 140,000 Cadillacs.
Last year, with a much bigger population, 134,703 were sold, according to General Motors.
