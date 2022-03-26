Shopping for clothes is one of my very most unfavorite things in the world to do.
First, I don’t care what I wear as long as it is comfortable.
Second, clothes cost too much. Seriously.
Third, nobody makes the kind of clothes I like. Pants are “skinny” and I’m not. Or the waistband rides halfway down my caboose. Or there are no pockets. Or the material is weird.
Don’t even get me started on tops.
Everything is made out of that cheap, silky, slinky material with bizarre patterns, no sleeves and low necklines. But today, I’m just thinking about pants, and specifically, jeans, so let’s just talk about that.
I usually do my shopping at second-hand stores. The price is right, but it’s a roll of the dice to find something I like in my style and size. I scoured the local joints recently and couldn’t find anything that looked any better than the worn-out, frayed jeans I was already wearing, so — insert heavy sigh here — I accepted the fact that I was going to have to actually — insert shudder here — go shopping.
Here, you might be wondering why I don’t just go online and buy clothing. Well, there is a reason for that.
I have to touch stuff. I might as well close my eyes as I shop, feeling everything as I make my way down the rack. If it doesn’t feel good, I just move right on to the next thing.
I need to make sure the seams are not sloppy and on the verge of unraveling. I want the waist at my waist and not my hips, and the length long enough that the hem doesn’t ride up to my shin when I sit down.
There are certain materials I won’t wear at all, but I have to touch the garment to know the difference.
You can’t just read “cotton” on a label or on a website and know for sure. Sometimes cotton is stiff and sharp; sometimes it’s fluffy and velvety. I don’t like either one. I want the stuff that is solid and sturdy but soft.
Once I find — and feel — the right material, though, that’s just half the battle.
As mentioned, skinny legs, low waistlines and dinky pockets are all an automatic NO from me.
But there is also the deplorable trend of jeans with holes.
Trust me, I have plenty of jeans with holes, but they got there the good, old-fashioned, honest way: By being old and worn out, the way God intended for holes to be made.
Also unfortunate are the jeans with fancy designs, usually on the back pockets but sometimes spreading elsewhere like a glitzy kudzu.
I don’t want rhinestones, glitter, intricate stitching or appliques on my pockets. I want back pockets that are deep enough to hold my wallet and my cell phone without falling out, and front pockets deep enough to hold a few wadded-up dollar bills or tickets to wherever I am going.
Is that really too much to ask?
Well, apparently it is.
So since I had to go shopping — my unfavorite thing — I decided to at least soften the experience by adding one of my very favorite things to do, which is to spend time with one of my grandkids.
So I invited Zeke to join me. Oh, how happy I was to pull up in front of his house to see him sitting on the sidewalk watching and waiting for me, his car seat ready to load and roll.
We found the women’s clothing department right away. Zeke was bored but patient, trailing after me, little arms loaded with the jeans I wanted to try on.
“I know this isn’t much fun for you,” I acknowledged sympathetically as we walked to the dressing room.
“It isn’t,” he agreed. I love an honest child.
I shimmied into three pairs of jeans. He helped me pick out the one that fit the best and met my other qualifying standards. He stood by while I paid, and then we tossed the bag into my truck and headed back to the store to shop for the good stuff: Toys and candy.
We had a big day, and we both learned something:
Do the boring stuff first and then reward yourself with the fun stuff.
Maybe I shouldn’t close my mind to shopping for clothes after all. It actually can be fun … as long as you have the right company.
