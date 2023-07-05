DOTS

Haley Pate left, and her father, Joshua Tverberg from Manitou, look at shipping boxes that are part of the mystery boxes bins on Friday at DOTs at 411 Commerce Drive. The mystery boxes can be purchased for $10 a box without knowing what product is inside.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

DOTs, a faith-based distribution store, opened next to Kroger, 411 Commerce Drive, providing free goods to the community.

“DOTs is a non-profit distribution center here to help Owensboro and the surrounding community,” Said Theodore Mason Dixon, the general manager of DOTs in Owensboro. “We do that by giving out free food, clothing, and other essential items.”

