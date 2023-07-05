DOTs, a faith-based distribution store, opened next to Kroger, 411 Commerce Drive, providing free goods to the community.
“DOTs is a non-profit distribution center here to help Owensboro and the surrounding community,” Said Theodore Mason Dixon, the general manager of DOTs in Owensboro. “We do that by giving out free food, clothing, and other essential items.”
They receive their goods through private contracts. They include programs such as mystery Amazon boxes, ensuring that everything is new and fresh, Dixon said.
DOTs stands for “Divine Opportunity Together Serving,” with a faith-based perspective of giving back to the community, Dixon said.
“The owner wants to help the community, but he wants to have the community help others,” Dixon said. “He’s all about giving and he wants to see others be able to give and help others. [...] It’s been doing great; we have a lot of people and I see a lot of good that we’re doing in the community, and hopefully see the community help others.”
People can come to the shop, and sign up to be a member for free. Members receive a voucher for food once a week, and kids’ clothes every other week, Dixon said.
Outside of receiving free food and kids’ clothes, shoppers can purchase a $10 package, or a $50 package, providing 10 or 50 dots per person or 5 boxes, Dixon said.
The money goes to funding their operation, and the non-profit operation that they have in Henderson, in addition to other non-profit organizations in Owensboro, Dixon said.
“This week is the Lee’s Best Memorial, for people who have had accidents on motorcycles,” Dixon said. “But we have had other non-profits — Oasis, My Sister’s Keepers; there’s a lot of others that we support. People can donate extra dots that then can be donated to that non-profit.”
The use of these dots instead of outright using currency serves as a “capping system,” Dixon said.
“There’s people that like to take advantage of what we’re doing here, and resell and stuff like that, that’s not what we’re here for,” Dixon said. “We’re here to actively help the community, and not see it going back in the community in a wrong way. That of people selling stuff they got for free.”
The membership allows them to give special deals with food and clothes, along with other deals for members. For instance, a case of Propel water could be sold for a dot’s value, or $1, when it could be around $15 at a store, Dixon said.
“Becoming a member, it’s like Sam’s [Club] or the YMCA, or something along that line,” Dixon said. “Where you’re getting a special deal out of it.”
The faith-based aspect of the store is inspired by the owner’s background in religion, having grown up in a religious background, with the aspect of giving to others, and helping others in the community, along with building several other non-profits throughout the state, Dixon said.
In addition to the DOTs in Owensboro, there is another one in Evansville, along with 4 Good Community, based in Henderson. There are also several other stores in other states, with plans to open a DOTs in Louisiana, and a new one in Alabama, Dixon said.
DOTs is open from Tuesdays through Saturdays, from 10 a.m. — 6 p.m. throughout the summer.
