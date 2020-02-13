City officials are discussing the possible expansion of “The District,” which is a portion of downtown Owensboro that allows alcoholic drinks on public property during special events.
Tim Ross, director of public events, asked for feedback about the idea from city commissioners during a work session at City Hall.
The District was launched last year using the entertainment destination center liquor license, which is granted by the state government. Numerous cities have the license, including Maysville and Louisville.
Numerous local businesses managers and owners called last year’s implementation a success. Eleven businesses participated in The District last year.
“It went really, really well,” Ross said.
Ross said the possible expansion can include every Friday and Saturday night between certain hours, all weekend or “anytime 24/7.”
During the meeting, Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson asked Ross to update the city commission on internal city staff discussions about The District.
“If you’re having these discussions, I personally would like to have information on the direction that you’re going,” he said.
There were minimal problems during events where alcoholic beverages were allowed to be carried outside, but nothing out of the ordinary when compared to other downtown events, such as the Owensboro Air Show or the All-American 4th of July celebration on Independence Day, Ross said.
Last year, Friday After 5 was a designated event that allowed alcoholic drinks to be brought outside. Ross mentioned allowing alcoholic beverages to be carried outside during two additional events but did not explicitly mention the programs.
The District’s boundaries are roughly J.R. Miller Boulevard on the east side, East Fifth Street on the south side and Poplar or Elm Street on the west side. Alcoholic drinks in The District are not allowed in places such as churches, Lazy Dayz Playground and Shelton Memorial in Smothers Park. Patrons are required to carry a special marked green 16 oz. cup for their drinks.
Since The District’s inception last year, Ross said no one has raised any concerns about it.
“I honestly have not had any complaints through our office or through any of the participating businesses about the implementation except for wanting to allow it more,” Ross said.
To change the permitted times, the city commission must pass a new ordinance at an upcoming meeting, City Manager Nate Pagan said.
Trey Crumbie, 270-691-7297, tcrumbie@messenger-inquirer.com
