When Scott Polikov, president of The Gateway Planning Group Inc. of Fort Worth, Texas, spoke to the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce’s Rooster Booster Breakfast in August 2019, he said the masterplan his company and the community created a decade earlier “has really transformed” the community.
More than $300 million had been invested in downtown by governments and businesses in that decade.
But more needed to be done to keep the community on the cutting edge of progress, Polikov said.
Candance Castlen Brake, chamber president, said the chamber was doing a report card on the masterplan that year.
Then, the coronavirus pandemic hit, slowing everything down.
But, Brake said, Energy on Ice has brought skaters from across the region to downtown for ice skating in December.
The city spent $1.9 million on an LED system of 512 light fixtures on the Glover H. Cary Bridge that change colors and attract people to the riverfront at night.
The city is negotiating with Weyland Ventures of Louisville on a project that could see the upper floors of the Owensboro Museum of Science and History, 122 E. Second St., turned into a boutique hotel.
But the Gateway report said, “West Third Street lags behind West Second Street, and the lack of improvements is noticeable. But the street has potential because of its historic structures and vacant lots which could be good sites for future development.”
That report — like the first — says Second Street should become a two-way street again and efforts should be made to reduce speeds in the core downtown area.
Those issues haven’t been addressed.
Mayor Tom Watson said he re-read the 320-page report last week.
Downtown is changing
A lot has happened downtown since 2019, Watson said.
Big Rivers Electric Corp. is building a four-story, $10-million corporate headquarters at 710 W. Second St.
Matt Hayden is developing a 121-room Home2 Suites by Hilton hotel across Second Street from the Owensboro Convention Center, along with 79 apartments and a 250-car parking garage.
That’s a $50-million project.
And he’s expected to announce a 101-room apartment complex with retail and restaurants at Fourth and Frederica soon.
Watson said available land downtown is getting in short supply.
The riverfront property where the old Executive Inn Racquet Club was at 817 W. First St., the area between the Holiday Inn and Second Street, the former Roberts Brothers Auto Mart property at Fourth and Cedar streets and the former Sunlite Music property on Third Street are about all that’s left for development, he said.
The city owns the northern half of the block between Daviess and Allen streets, across from Smothers Park.
Watson said he’s hoping to attract a corporate headquarters on that property, which is next to the RiverPark parking garage.
“We’re getting the apartments, another hotel and Big Rivers,” he said. “There’s not a lot left to do. If the price is right, people will want to live downtown. Smothers Park continues to attract people.”
Back in November 2019, the city hired David Johnson and Fred Reeves’ A+ Leadership for a one-year study to help develop a downtown livability plan.
It was called the OBKY Project and was developed in brainstorming sessions with a diverse group of more than 400 people, ranging in age from 15 to 84.
Watson said he plans to look back at those recommendations to see if there’s more the city can do this year.
Ideas included establishing a stronger partnership with Daviess County Parks & Recreation, establishing a city-county citizens advisory group, connecting Smothers Park to English Park, increasing usage of Ben Hawes Park and its Rudy Mine Trails and adding RV options.
The groups wanted to use the Soap Box Derby track at Hawes Park for more events, explore a public-private partnership for a marina and explore building a modern, competition-grade aquatics facility.
There was also support for improving entrances to the city, implementing an arts funding process that mirrors the system used at the United Way, extending Friday After 5 into the fall and winter and re-creating the old Winter Wonderland festival.
The groups also suggested commissioning art projects in public locations that “create a new, energetic vibe and a welcoming culture,” focusing on South Frederica retail and growth, exploring “unique uses for downtown alleys and bare walls,” purchasing a Ferris wheel for the Pier and improving bike routes.
