The Sunset Cruisers were supposed to be honoring General Motors vehicles at their Downtown Cruise-in on Saturday.
But like the cruise-ins of April and May, it’s been canceled by the coronavirus pandemic.
Steve McNatton, club spokesman, said, “People ask if we’re afraid. No, we’re not afraid. But we usually have 300 to 400 vehicles down there at every cruise-in. And we can’t take a chance. We have to follow the guidelines.”
He said, “A lot of people are still concerned. I wear my mask when I go out and I take my gloves with me.”
McNatton said he’s optimistic that the cruise-ins can return in July.
Kentucky Kingdom in Louisville has said it will reopen on June 29 and it attracts more people than the cruise-in.
Saturday’s cruise-in was to have included a D-Day anniversary celebration honoring all veterans and a fundraiser for Honor Flight, which takes veterans to Washington, D.C.
But McNatton said the flights have also been delayed by the pandemic.
The first Saturday in July is on July 4.
McNatton said if the city has its fireworks show downtown that night, the cruisers will move their event to Home Depot.
It will feature cars cruising back and forth between Home Depot and Independence Bank’s Frederica Street branch.
“We’ll have five $100 bills to give away,” McNatton said. “It will be like a poker run — at low speeds.”
He said most of the cruise-ins’ sponsors are still on board, although a few are struggling.
“I know everybody wants to get out and do things,” McNatton said. “And the weather has been perfect. We hope we can have our cruise-in next month.”
In 2013, the car club moved its monthly cruise-ins from Towne Square Mall to downtown in an effort to help bring more people downtown at a time when Smothers Park was still under construction and the convention center hadn’t opened.
They are scheduled on the first Saturday of each month from April through October.
