The Sunset Cruisers' Downtown Cruise-in returns to the parking lots on Third Street from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday.
The featured cars this month are Mopar — muscle cars produced by Chrysler, Dodge and Plymouth during the 1960s and early 1970s.
"We usually have more than 300 cars on MOPAR week," said Steve McNatton, club spokesman. "It's one of our biggest months."
The Cruise-in moved from Second Street last year to the parking lots on Third Street this year.
"It's working very well," said McNatton of the location change.
