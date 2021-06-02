The Sunset Cruisers’ monthly Downtown Cruise-in returns to downtown streets Saturday.
And Steve McNatton, club spokesman, is expecting big crowds to come down to look at the vintage vehicles between 4 and 9 p.m.
“In April, we had 170 to 180 vehicles,” he said. “We ran out of places to park them. In May, we might have had 15 to 20 fewer vehicles. But the crowds were fantastic. It was almost back to normal.”
All types of vehicles are welcome at the cruise-ins.
But a different theme is featured each month.
This is General Motors week.
McNatton said he’s seeing more newcomers at the event along Second and surrounding streets every month.
“I’m amazed by how many are coming out of Evansville and southern Indiana,” he said. “There are new vehicles every month.”
McNatton said downtown restaurants were packed on both of the previous two months.
In 2013, the car club moved its monthly cruise-ins from Towne Square Mall to downtown in an effort to help bring more people downtown at a time when Smothers Park was still under construction and the convention center hadn’t opened.
Today, the vintage vehicles, along with some newer ones, line Second Street — and the side streets — between Daviess and Frederica streets.
There’s no charge to look at the vehicles and talk to their owners.
“People are just happy to be able to get out again,” McNatton said.
The Great Race
He said the Sunset Cruisers will be back downtown on June 23 to help when The Great Race, a road rally from San Antonio, Texas, to Greenville, South Carolina, is scheduled to roll into Owensboro.
Mark Calitri, president of the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau, said earlier that more than 500 racers and staff with The Great Race will be in town that day.
The Great Race is scheduled to feature 150 antique and collector vehicles ranging from a 1916 Hudson Hill Climber and a 1916 Hudson Speedster to a 1974 Peterbilt 359 and a 1974 Plymouth Bluesmobile.
The 2,300-mile road rally features $158,750 in prize money.
Tim Ross, the city’s public events director, said, “It should bring big crowds downtown. It will have a festival atmosphere with music on the outdoor stage at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum.”
McNatton said the Cruisers will help with parking and whatever else is needed downtown that day.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.