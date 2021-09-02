The Sunset Cruisers’ monthly Downtown Cruise-in returns Saturday with a Tri-Five celebration.
Steve McNatton, club spokesman, said Tri-Five refers to all models of vehicles manufactured in 1955, 1956 and 1957.
“We did pretty good last year with those models,” he said. “There are a lot of them in this area.”
All makes and models are welcome to the cruise-ins, but a different type of vehicle is featured each month.
Last year saw a big turnout of vehicles in September, primarily because it was the first time the cruise-in was able to be downtown in 2020.
The cruise-ins were canceled from April through June last year by the coronavirus pandemic.
The July event was at Home Depot instead of downtown. And the August event was canceled by rain.
McNatton said this could be the first year without any rainouts for the club.
“We usually have at least one rainout a year,” he said. “Usually in July, but October can be iffy.”
The National Weather Service in Paducah is calling for sunny skies with a high of 86 on Saturday.
McNatton said so far this year the cruise-ins are averaging about 300 vehicles.
“We’ve been over 400 some months,” he said. “It’s been a great year in every aspect. We picked up two major sponsors, and there are people from all over the area walking up and down the street looking at cars and trucks each month.”
One thing that attracts some people, he said, is a “ladies only” drawing for $100 during the cruise-in.
It’s open to spectators as well as people who bring vehicles, McNatton said.
“We’re concerned about this COVID,” he said. “We’re going to be diligent about asking people to wear masks. It’s disheartening that the numbers are still up.”
Hours are 4 to 8 p.m.
The downtown cruise-ins began in 2013, when the car club moved its monthly cruise-ins from Towne Square Mall to downtown in an effort to help bring more people downtown at a time when Smothers Park was still under construction and the convention center hadn’t opened.
The vintage vehicles, along with some newer ones, line Second Street — and the side streets — between Daviess and Frederica streets during the cruise-ins.
