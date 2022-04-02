The Sunset Cruisers' Downtown Cruise-in celebrates the opening of its 10th season Saturday (April 2) from 3 to 7 p.m.
This month's featured vehicle is trucks.
There's a change this year.
Instead of the vintage vehicles parking along Second Street and its side streets, they will move into parking lots between Third and Fourth streets in the downtown area.
That includes the First Baptist Church lot, the City Hall parking lot, the Old National Bank parking lot and the Truist (formerly BB&T) parking lot when it's available.
