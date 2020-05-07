Construction on the $30 million-plus Home2 Suites by Hilton hotel across Second Street from the Owensboro Convention Center may start a little later than planned.
If so, blame the coronavirus pandemic that has cut travel and caused hotel occupancy here to drop by 54% in April.
“We’re still in discussions with the design team,” Ed Ray, chief operating officer for Gulfstream Commercial Services, said this week. “We’re taking the pulse of the (hotel) industry, the convention center and the outlook for sports and tourism.”
He said, “We’re trying to gauge how quickly they will rebound. But as a progressive community, we can’t wait for things to happen. We have to make them happen.”
A date for construction to start hasn’t been set, Ray said.
HotelBusiness.com said in a recent report that the future of hotels will be different after the pandemic.
“We expect to see many changes in cleaning and ventilation standards. Building codes will no doubt be impacted in the years to come. The way we think about food and beverage preparation and services could be forever altered as we explore giving guests touchless experiences.”
It said, “We also expect to see increased keyless options, with more guests opting to use their smartphones in lieu of traditional keys. And, we’ll likely see continued advances in environmentally friendly energy solutions like motion-activated lighting, faucets and toilets, as these have unintended benefits of being touchless.
“We could see fewer cleaning and service staff interactions with guests and potentially more limited guest interactions with each other. This could change the way we think about guestroom layouts and common space designs.”
The Home2 Suites by Hilton is expected to have at least 120 rooms with about 200 apartments and a parking garage.
Towne Square MallGulfstream also manages Towne Square Mall.
On March 27, the mall posted a sign on its doors saying that it was closed to all foot traffic and in-person sales due to government orders.
Gov. Andy Beshear’s plan for reopening the state says retail stores can reopen on May 20.
“The mall is available to all the tenants when they’re ready to reopen,” Ray said. “Hibbett Sports has been doing curbside pickup and online at the mall all along.”
He said, “We’re waiting for guidance on how to reopen the common areas of the mall. But we’ll support our tenants.”
Envision ModularIn February, the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority approved $2 million to help Envision Modular of Owensboro put together a $25 million project in Hancock County.
The new company — owned by Matt Hayden, Jack Wells and Fahr Juneja — will manufacture steel units for commercial construction that can be assembled on building sites.
That includes hotels, apartments, office buildings and government housing.
The new company is in the former 350,000-square-foot Alcoa manufacturing facility near Hawesville.
Ray said the building has to be renovated before production can begin.
“Tons of demo work needs to be done,” he said. “We’re pretty excited. There’s a lot of work going on over there. But I would say it will be the first quarter of ‘21 before we’re in production.”
Ray said Owensboro is in better shape for the coronavirus recession than it was for the Great Recession of ‘08.
Back then, he said, the community pushed forward on a downtown renovation project that resulted in more than $300 million worth of public and private projects.
“That’s going to help us come out of this in better shape,” Ray said.
