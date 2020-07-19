The coronavirus pandemic has halted — or at least slowed — most commercial projects across the country.
“A lot of projects are still in the planning stages,” Ed Ray, chief operating officer at Gulfstream Commercial Services, said last week. “There’s COVID. And there’s uncertainty about the election. What’s going to happen with the schools and how will that affect sales? There are a lot of factors.”
Among the projects on hold is construction on the $30 million-plus Home2 Suites by Hilton hotel across Second Street from the Owensboro Convention Center.
It was scheduled to be under construction by now.
But Ray said, “We’ve got to have some real understanding about where the convention business is going before we start on the hotel.”
Plans called for a 120-room hotel and the 200 apartments that were expected to rise 10 to 12 stories above Second Street.
“Downtown needs a multifamily project,” Ray said. “That’s definitely still on our radar. We’ve gone a long way in developing that project, but there has to be a significant move in conventions, sports and entertainment, so we can fill the hotel.”
A year ago, Owensboro had a $220 million tourism economy with sports tournaments, a growing number of conventions and festivals that brought thousands to town.
Ray said the hotel’s developers — Jack Wells and Matt Hayden — want to make sure that that will return when the pandemic is over.
Gulfstream operates Towne Square Mall for Wells, Hayden and others who bought it in December.
“I hope in the next 30 days we’ll have something real positive at the mall,” Ray said. “Bath & Body Works has reopened and there’s a line out there most days.”
He said, “A new car show, Owensboro Cars and Coffee, is out there on the second Saturday of each month. It was a huge success last week.”
Ray said, “The carnival is coming back in August. And we hope to have a few things to announce in the next 30 to 60 days.”
Shoppers at the mall are noticing work at the old Sears location.
But Ray said it’s just being cleaned up to make a better impression on prospective tenants.
The mall got a shot in the arm last week when a different group of local investors — Owensboro Indoor Sports LLC — bought the former Macy’s store, which is attached to the mall, but not part of it.
They hope to turn it into an indoor sports complex that will drive traffic to south Frederica again.
Ray said the mall itself is “looking for opportunities to drive retail and other traffic to south Frederica.”
Hayden and Wells also own The Shoppes at 3800, the former Texas Gas Transmission Corp. property at Frederica Street and Tamarack Road.
“We’re continuing to look at the Texas Gas property,” Ray said. “I hope is we can announce a new business there in about two weeks. There’s a lot of interest in the Tamarack corner.”
He said, “The former Texas Gas building is a great opportunity. There’s a lot of interest in it. We’re going to strip it down to concrete and steel and get it ready for a tenant or tenants. It could be offices, medical or condos. There’s a lot of parking there.”
It’s important to remember, Ray said that “nothing happens quickly in development.”
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
