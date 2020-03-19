Bars, dining rooms, barber shops, beauty shops, nail salons, gyms and several other businesses have been closed by the state this week in an effort to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
But so far, department stores, supermarkets and specialty stores are still open and trying to stay in business.
Downtown merchants have banded together to promote their stores by offering such things as curbside service, home delivery and free shipping.
Debi Ford, owner of Simply Chic Home Accents, said she’s posting all the information on the We Are Downtown Facebook page to keep shoppers informed about what’s available downtown.
“A lot of people are afraid to go in stores,” she said. “And we’re trying to accommodate them.”
Ford said her in-store business is slower than normal this week, but people are still coming in the store.
“I haven’t had to deliver yet,” she said. “People want to get their paint so they do projects while they’re having to stay home.”
Simply Chic has one of the biggest supplies of Chalk Paint by Annie Sloan in the state.
Ford said earlier, “It’s the No. 1 furniture restoration paint in the world. People come from all over the state to shop for it.”
She said several downtown stores have cut their hours, but are staying open.
“As long as we can stay open, we’ll be offering free in-town delivery and curb delivery,” Ford said.
At Lil Bit Sassy, Lisa Aull, the owner, said she’s seeing mixed results this week.
Monday, she said, was way below normal in terms of sales.
But Tuesday, Aull said, was well above normal.
“I’ve always offered free delivery and free shipping,” she said.
Aull cut her store hours to 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and told her staff to stay home.
“I don’t want them getting sick,” she said. “I’m paying them so they can afford to stay home.”
Aull said, “I’m here by myself from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and then I’ll make deliveries on my way home.
Ford said the We Are Downtown Facebook page will be updated daily.
But here’s how it looked Wednesday:
• Byron & Barclay. Open regular hours. 20% off in-store and online. Free shipping. Curbside and local delivery. Shop online byronandbarclay.com.
• The Creme. Open regular hours. Call ahead for carry out. Free delivery within five miles of the shop on orders of $15 or more.
• David Taylor Antiques. Open regular hours Thursday through Saturday. Call for private appointments.
• In The Groove. Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. 20% off storewide. Free shipping and curbside pickup.
• Lil Bit Sassy. Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday. 20% off entire store. Free local delivery and shipping. Private shopping appointments.
• The Rayelle Collection. Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. 20% off online. Free shipping.
• Simply Chic. Open regular hours. Curbside pickup. Free local delivery. Private after-hours appointments available.
• Studio 105. Open regular hours. Call for private after-hours appointments.
• The Sturdy Hinge. Open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. 25% off entire store, including clearance. Professional bra-fitting and personal shopping appointments available. Free local delivery. Free shipping.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.