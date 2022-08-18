Weather permitting, artist Gary Bielefeld will put the finishing touches on his new Kentucky Mirror Mosaic sometime Monday morning.
He had hoped to finish the mammoth map this week and got close.
But there’s only one 50-foot lift in town.
And Bielefeld needs it to reach the Northern Kentucky area on the huge map that stretches 110 feet from the Mississippi River to the Appalachian Mountains and 43 feet from the Ohio River to Tennessee on the west wall of the 133-year-old Frantz Building Services building at 319 E. Second St.
But that lift was needed in Hopkinsville this week.
So, Bielefeld is waiting to put the final patch of bluegrass on the map, something that should take three to four hours.
The project started in September 2019 with the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau putting up $1,000 for the work.
“It’s iconic,” Mark Calitri, CVB president, said at the time. “It’s a really important piece of art. Research shows that cities with an active cultural scene are more attractive to individuals and businesses. Public art, like the Mirror Mosaic, can be a key factor in establishing a unique and culturally active place.”
Now that the work is almost done, Calitri said, a ceremony is planned in September to welcome the Mirror Mosaic back.
“It will really enhance the downtown scene,” he said.
Bielefeld created the first version of the Mirror Mosaic in 1981, when he was working downtown and teaching a class on “mega murals and super graphics” at Kentucky Wesleyan College.
But 40 years of summer heat and winter cold loosened the glue that held the glass to the wall and pieces began falling.
Bielefeld estimates that he’s used at least two tons of glass to recreate the work.
The giant mirrored map of Kentucky welcomes visitors to town as they cross the Glover H. Cary Bridge downtown.
An estimated 8,500 vehicles a day pass by it.
In 1981, Bielefeld presented his idea of a giant mirror map to Bob Puckett, who owned the building then.
“He gave me a budget of $3,000,” Bielefeld said. “I knew I would need help, so I talked a fraternity at Kentucky Wesleyan into helping me as a community service project. And I promised them a pizza when the work was finished. The budget barely covered the expenses and the pizza.”
They started working on July 2, 1981, and finished four months later at 1:15 p.m. on Nov. 3.
But this time, Bielefeld worked alone to replace the glass in Owensboro’s largest and most visible piece of public art.
He originally expected the job to take four months — maybe longer.
Maybe longer turned out to be right.
First, he needed to raise money.
Then, it was winter.
And then, the coronavirus pandemic hit.
The new work is a little different from the original.
There’s an Italian glass star at the top where Owensboro is.
The rest of the map is made from glass from Kentucky Mirror and Plate Glass.
Bielefeld defined each of the six regions of Kentucky — the mountains, knobs, bluegrass, pennyrile, western coalfields and Jackson Purchase — in different configurations of glass.
The mountains, for instance, are defined with triangle-shaped glass.
