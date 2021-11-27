Downtown Owensboro kicked off the holiday season Friday night with a “Friday After 5: Christmas Edition” and ice skating.
The riverfront was bustling with the sights and sounds of the approaching holiday season Thursday as residents made their way downtown for caroling and live Christmas music at the Holiday Inn Owensboro Riverfront with food and other festivities.
The evening’s events were part of the city’s “12 Days of Christmas” event that will stretch each weekend through Dec. 19 and then daily through Jan. 3.
The kickoff of “Friday After 5: Christmas Edition” was followed by the grand opening of the “Energy on Ice” portable skating rink on the Kentucky Legend Pier at the Owensboro Convention Center and an appearance from Santa Claus.
Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson said the city wanted to put on a similar event prior to COVD-19, but the pandemic put a stop to things for some time.
“I brought this forward maybe two years ago and then COVID hit, so finally, we put together a nice plan and I think it’s the start of a great week,” he said.
He said he looks forward to seeing how the “12 Days of Christmas” event turns out for future weekends.
“The community’s ready to get out,” he said. “It’ll be up to us to put on a good show.”
Owensboro resident Abby Morton said the event was a perfect spirit lifter.
“I think we ... completely needed this opportunity to restore our holiday spirits,” she said.
She said she was also excited for the edition of the ice rink this year as well.
“I love ice skating,” she said. “Even though I’m no expert, I love getting to test my ice skating skills at least once a year.”
Morgan Ballard of Whitesville said she also tries to go skating once a year with her grandparents and was excited for the new edition this year.
The event will be followed Saturday by the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce’s “Shop Owensboro” event and another night of ice skating at the Kentucky Legend Pier.
Sunday’s events will feature ice skating along with the showing of the movie, “Elf.”
Next weekend, Saturday Dec. 4, will be the city’s lighting of the Christmas Tree downtown, followed by the reveal of the city’s “Dancing Lights” display near the fountains in Smothers Park that coordinated with the bridge lights.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com
