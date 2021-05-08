Friday night was fairly quiet in downtown Owensboro, but Saturday, May 8, is expected to be crowded.
The first Bar-B-Q Block Party — a scaled-down version of the International Bar-B-Q Festival designed for the pandemic — kicks off at 10 a.m. and runs into the night.
John Foreman, owner of Old Hickory Bar-B-Q, was setting up his 200-square-foot barbecue house along Second Street, getting ready for an expected crowd on Saturday.
“I think everybody is ready to get out and do things” after a year of pandemic-enforced social distancing, he said. “I think we’ll have a crowd.”
Foreman will be selling chopped mutton, pork and burgoo to hungry fans.
The out-of-town food vendors with their chili cheese fries, deep-fried pickles, fried green tomatoes, deep-fried veggies, jumbo corn dogs, gator kabobs, fried bologna, cotton candy, gyros, pizza, deep-fried Twinkies and more won’t be there this year.
“It’s nice to bring it back to what it used to be,” Foreman said.
Down in front of the Daviess County Courthouse, the Precious Blood cooking team was setting up its booth for sales on Saturday.
The church teams that cooked tons of mutton and chickens — along with hundreds of gallons of burgoo — at past festivals won’t be be competing this year because of the continuing pandemic.
But Blessed Mother, Lourdes, Precious Blood and St. Mary of the Woods cooking teams will be selling food they prepared on Friday.
Bruce Tucker, team captain for Precious Blood for nearly 30 years, said that the team will be selling barbecue sandwiches and burgoo along with hamburgers and hot dogs.
“We cooked a lot of pork today,” he said. “We cooked 60, eight-pound Boston butts.”
The money raised by barbecue helps parents in the parish with tuition for the Catholic school system, he said.
Down by the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum and the Owensboro Convention Center, the backyard cooking teams were beginning to set up for Saturday’s competition.
Around 40 teams are expected.
Teams like Gettin’ Lucky Smoke Shack, Tagged Out BBQ, Pit for Brains and Triple B’s Hillbilly BBQ of Louisville.
Karen Kersey, a Triple B team member, said she started coming to the International Bar-B-Q Festival more than 20 years ago.
“I’m ready for some mutton,” she said. “That’s why I come every year.”
Kersey said she got her husband, Bill, and the rest of the team to come and compete for the best backyard cook trophy so she could eat her fill of mutton.
They placed eighth of 40 teams during their first time to compete in 2019.
Tim Ross, the city’s public events director, said winners will be announced on the lawn of the convention center around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
As always, there’s a chance of the “r word” — rain — on Saturday.
But it won’t last all day, the various weather services say.
Picnic tables will be set up in the middle of Second Street for outdoor dining.
Downtown restaurants will be able to set up and sell food and beverages outside their establishments.
Kentucky Legend’s sampling tent will offer ham, bologna, hot dogs and sausage.
Owensboro’s rules on alcohol now allow people to carry alcoholic beverages on the streets.
The Block Party is sponsored by Kentucky Legend, Atmos Energy and the city of Owensboro.
While the Block Party won’t be having live music, several downtown establishments will be filling in the gap.
The day actually begins at 8 a.m. with the Family Y’s annual Bar-B-Q 5K to benefit its scholarship program.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.