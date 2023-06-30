The Eric Group and the city of Owensboro announced Thursday the return of the annual “Downtown Summer Jam.”
The event, which debuted last year as a special edition of the city’s “L!VE on the Banks” concert series, will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at McConnell Plaza.
The group — Resurrection — A Journey Tribute — will headline the event, with Lindsey James Williams slated as the opening act.
The event is free to attend and open for all ages.
Limited number of VIP reserved tables for four people are available for purchase for a total of $120. Tables include four seats near the stage, private VIP pit area, dedicated beverage service, meet and greet with the musicians and commemorative lanyard.
