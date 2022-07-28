A new musical event is set to take place in late August in downtown Owensboro.
“Downtown Summer Jam” will debut Aug. 20 at McConnell Plaza.
The event is a special edition of the City of Owensboro’s free outdoor concert series “L!VE on the Banks” and will coincide with the Owensboro HydroFair schedule on Aug. 19-21.
“We’re real excited about it,” said Tim Ross, the city’s director of public events. “We do the ‘L!VE on the Banks’ music series every year and, typically, when it’s been in conjunction with the air show or HydroFair or one of those larger weekends, we typically try to have a little bit bigger acts that kind of has a little bit of a bigger draw.”
“...It just made sense to maximize the impact of that weekend and take a shot of branding a new annual event that we hope to grow into something really exciting in that location in downtown Owensboro for years to come,” said Heath Eric, promoter and publicist with The Eric Group.
The two acts performing will be funk, blues and soul outfit ZoCephus & FunkNasty and soul, Motown, R&B and blues group Soul N The Pocket.
“We thought (the groups) would be a good mix of something fun that everybody can enjoy,” Ross said.
“With these acts, we’re really amping it up,” Eric said. “...Both of those bands are exceptional professional artists, high-level of entertainment value.”
The free concert begins at 7 p.m. while Ross said HydroFair racing will begin at about 10 a.m. and conclude around 4 to 5 p.m.
More from this section
Food trucks will be on-site along with Hoppy Molly offering beer, margaritas and other alcoholic beverages to attendees 21 and over beginning at noon.
Additionally, the event will include “Lights on the Ohio,” a pyro-musical performance of a synchronized light show on the Glover Cary Bridge along with music and a fireworks display starting at about 8:30 p.m.
“It gives a little bit of something for everybody,” Ross said. “...It really spreads out the day with several different entertainment elements that will be going on throughout the day. It kind of gives a wide range of interests for folks that can come down and experience different things.”
“L!VE on the Banks” is in its eighth year.
“It’s been exactly what we were hoping it would be and plan on each year,” Ross said. “...Every Saturday night, the weather’s been really cooperative this year compared to some other years … and we’ve got good crowds (with) some live entertainment in a couple different locations on the riverfront to add to that experience with live music down there several nights a week.”
And despite COVID rates seeing a recent surge, Ross said it hasn’t deterred attendance.
“It doesn’t seem like our crowd numbers for different events (have) been affected even though the numbers in the region are up-ticking, (but) our county numbers have come down the last couple of weeks again, which is great,” Ross said. “It seems like people are making their own decisions on that and hasn’t seemed to affect our numbers a whole lot.”
Eric is looking forward to having a good debut for the event.
“Personally, it’s exciting to see how it will all (turn) out and what happens,” he said. “We want everybody to come out and have a good time and take away some memories.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.