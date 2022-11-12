Owensboro’s downtown Tax Incremental Finance (TIF) district was created as a way for the city to finance large projects by capturing a portion of sales taxes, occupational taxes and property taxes generated in the district.
The amount of money the TIF brought in from downtown declined in 2021, city finance director recently reported to city commissioners, partly due to Alorica moving out of its downtown location.
The amount the city lost will eventually be made up in other ways, such as when Big Rivers Electric Corp. opens its headquarters downtown and when the third downtown hotel is complete and open for business. But the TIF downtown and on Kentucky 54 face revenue loss starting in January, when the state begins lowering payroll tax rates.
The city will receive its tax reimbursement from the downtown TIF from the state in the next few weeks. The TIF allows the city to recapture 80% of additional taxes generated over a baseline in the district for projects. The baseline is tax revenue generated in the TIF area in 2015.
The proceeds of the downtown TIF are used to pay debt service on the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum and the second downtown parking garage.
The city will receive $389,414 in reimbursements in the downtown TIF. For the previous year, the city received $421,000.
The departure of Alorica makes up “a significant portion” of the decrease, Waninger said, but she was prohibited by law from discussing specifics about any downtown company.
“Alorica had significant numbers of employees,” Waninger said.
The downtown TIF was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. Waninger said the amount of tax revenue generated downtown fell below the 2015 baseline in 2020, so the city received no reimbursement.
The city has $1.4 million in annual debt service downtown, as the city pays off bonds on the bluegrass museum and parking garage. The portion of debt service not covered by the TIF reimbursement has to be made up from the general fund.
More from this section
Expected downtown growth from Big Rivers and Bell Bank will help recoup some of the lost occupational tax revenue, Waninger said.
“Bell Bank will make an impact. How much of an impact, I don’t know,” Waninger said. “Big Rivers Electric will make a big impact. Big Rivers are higher paying jobs” and will have more full-time employees than Alorica had, Waninger said.
Sales taxes increased downtown, which helped TIF revenue. The Kentucky 54 TIF district saw an increase in sales tax revenue, so the state’s reimbursement from the district will be $1.226 million. Most of the reimbursement goes to the developers of Gateway Commons, but both the city and Regional Water Resource Agency receive 13% of the reimbursement.
Revenue from the downtown TIF is expected to be sufficient to cover the city’s debt service once the $50-million-plus Home2 Suites by Hilton hotel, the attached six-story, 79-unit Brio Apartment Homes and a 245-vehicle parking garage are completed.
“The third hotel was calculated to be the single biggest revenue generator downtown,” Waninger said. The project broke ground in 2019, and the city is providing over $4 million in incentives to Gulfstream Commercial Services for the project. That amount can be reduced if construction deadlines aren’t met.
Gulfstream officials previously said the project has been delayed by difficulties getting construction materials, which led to part of the project being redesigned.
A future concern is that the state will lower income tax rates beginning in January, which will affect the amount of revenue generated by both TIF districts. Earlier this year, state lawmakers passed House Bill 8, which will lower the income tax rate from 5% to 4.5% in January. The rate will fall by an additional half-percent each following year, as long as certain conditions are met.
Waninger said the city has reached out to state officials about how the law will affect TIF revenue.
“We are working with the TIF consultant and the legislature, so the city — not just Owensboro, but any city in Kentucky (with a TIF district) — won’t be negatively impacted by House Bill 8,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.