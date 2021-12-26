Several local students have been accepted for the 2022 Kentucky Music Educators Association All-State Ensembles.
Students audition for the ensembles in the fall, and performances take place in February. KMEA holds the performances in conjunction with its annual conference in Louisville. Last year students had virtual performances due to COVID-19, but this year they will play in person.
Ensembles include band, jazz band, choir, elementary choir and orchestra.
Both Owensboro and Daviess County schools reported the highest number of students accepted to All-State this year.
Daviess County High School students named to the KMEA All-State Choir are Ella Henry, Natalie Moss, Dana Worth, Hannah Boehman, Mia Monanteras, Nathan Trogden, Wes Hamlet, Adam Messer, Tommy Dent and Bryson Rhineburger. DCHS students accepted to the KMEA Concert Band are Andy Montgomery, Austin Mills and Emma Stephens.
Apollo High School students Braxton Powers and Gabriel Schoonover were selected for the KMEA All-State TTBB Choir, and AHS student Holly Whittaker was selected to the KMEA Commonwealth Orchestra.
Additionally, Tamarack Elementary School students Avalyn Fulkerson, Haven Gammon, Ja Ing, Kennedy Miller and Dylan Rhodes were selected for the KMEA Children’s Chorus.
Owensboro High School students named to the KMEA Concert Band are Scarlet Head, Colt Howard, Erika Kand, Dylan Kirk and Josh White. OHS student Jaxon Clark was named to the KMEA Jazz Band. OHS students accepted to the KMEA Symphony Orchestra were Brianna Alley, Morgan Booher and Ava Wiggins. Sut Hting Pauhkum was accepted to the KMEA Commonwealth Orchestra.
OHS students accepted to the KMEA Choir were Claire Roush, Dominik Perez, Will Jones, Morgan Booher, Sut Hting Pauhkum, Owen Moore and Dylan McCollam. Owensboro Middle School student Lucy Chaney and Owensboro Innovation Middle School student Gabe Piper were accepted to the KMEA Middle School Choir.
Karen Alward, DCPS coordinator of fine and performing arts, said words can’t describe the district leaders’ pride in the resilience and effort of students who auditioned for the ensembles.
“A year on and off virtual and in-person training has made it difficult for our performing artists and musicians to find motivation at times,” she said. “These students and their teachers have stayed the course and persevered through many obstacles. It is a monumental accomplishment for them to be able to make music with other musicians, just like themselves, from all over Kentucky.”
OPS Coordinator of Fine Arts Tom Stites echoed this statement, saying that having a record number of students qualify and be accepted to the All-State Ensembles “is no accident.”
“Our teachers worked incredibly hard last year to keep our students involved, holding countless after-school rehearsals and coaching sessions, and working with them online,” he said. “Our students worked through it as well. The result is apparent. We put the focus on the individual student, and that’s what gives us these kinds of options for them.”
For more information about the KMEA Ensemble performances, or to purchase tickets, visit https://tickets.kentucky performingarts.org/19947.
