Owensboro native and community activist Dracin Williams released a statement Monday announcing his candidacy for the Owensboro City Commission.
Williams is as a resident monitor at a local drug rehabilitation center.
He has a bachelor’s degree in history from Western Kentucky University and a master’s degree in organizational change and leadership from Colorado Technical University.
Williams is involved in community activism.
Williams previously campaigned for Owensboro mayor in 2019, losing to current Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson.
According to the statement, Dracin has been active during the last year advocating for and listening to “Owensboro's most vulnerable communities.”
“I know it’s difficult to trust in leaders at this moment in history, but I’ve been advocating, listening and doing the work, and will continue to do so as city commissioner,” Dracin said.
