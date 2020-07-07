W. C. Webb of Drakesboro was so badly scalded and burned about the body and limbs as the result of steam explosion at the Belton Coal Mining Company that he died about four hours thereafter. Just before going to work this morning, he entered a small room to change into his work clothes. As he was about to make the change, the steam pipe exploded, causing scalding water to be thrown on his entire body. Employees of the mine ran to Mr. Webb’s assistance and Mr. Webb was bound up in bandages and cotton. He was put on the L&N train and was to have gone to the city hospital, but he died just as the train reached Island.
• July 12 1920, Altha James, 16 years old, was before Judge Wells some weeks ago on the charge of delinquency. At the request of friends who interceded for the young girl, she was allowed to go on probation, everyone feeling that she would likely do better if given a chance. But it seems that she again fell by the wayside and was hauled into court. Her father, George James and her aunt, Edith Obenchain agreed to take the girl to a house of reform.
• July 13, J. H. Risley has refused to accept a flattering offer that would necessitate his leaving Owensboro. During the past week Superintendent Risley had an offer of $6,000 from Eveleth, Minnesota. Mr. Risley, who has been superintendent of the Owensboro City schools for several years, will receive an increase of $900 per annum. He stated that he preferred to remain in Owensboro and the difference in salary would justify any change in positions at this time.
• July 14, after lying at the bottom of an air shaft of an abandoned coal mine of the Fern Hills Coal company for many hours, the bodies of Joseph Fuqua and his son, Robert, were recovered Wednesday morning by means of a rope and grab hooks. When it became known after 3 o’clock that both Mr. Fuqua and his son were possibly at the bottom of the shaft, the alarm was given. It is thought Mr. Fuqua and his son were picking blackberries and had rested by the shaft.
• July 15, one of the largest crowds that has attended a picnic in the western end of the county was on hand Thursday at the barbecue and picnic given for the benefit of the community church to be erected at Reed. The picnic took place on Dr. R. P. Keene’s stock farm, and people were there from all sections of the Green River district, as well as more than 1,000 from Henderson county. A large number of people went from Owensboro in automobiles.
• July 16, in the future the name of the new theatre in the course of erection on Frederica Street will be “The Bleich,” replacing the “Superba” which was given to it some time ago at the close of a popular contest for a name and at the request of George A. Bleich. Harry E. Bleich will change the name of the theatre and make it “The Bleich” in memory of his father. It will be a fitting memorial to a man who came to Owensboro over seven years ago and taught Owensboro that entertainment could be clean and wholesome.
50 Years Ago
• July 13, 1970, a visit to the farm was a new experience for city children enrolled in a summer pre-school program at Lincoln School. The children visited Maple Mount, the farm of the Ursuline sisters at Mount St. Joseph. For many of the children, this was their first visit to a farm and was one of the broadening learning experiences offered to the pre-school children in the summer session. The children raced to the cattle yard to see the animals and petted a mare who had a recently born colt at his side.
• July 14, 17-year-old Shelia Burke, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ray Burke of Evanston, Indiana, was chosen Miss Spencer County Fair and reigns over activities this week at the Rockport, Indiana, exposition. A graduate of Chrisney High School, Miss Burke was sponsored by the Santa Claus Chamber of Commerce. She plans on attending the University of Evansville in the fall.
• July 15, several Brescia College language students and alumni celebrated “Bastille Day,” the French national holiday with a luncheon and swimming party. The July 14 celebration has become an annual affair for the students. Bastille Day commemorates the fall of the Bastille during the French Revolution. The French national anthem is always included in the festivities.
