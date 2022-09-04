The Owensboro Regional Farmers’ Market has been a staple in the community since 1984, creating a space for local farmers and makers to sell crops, homemade items and other goods.
The market has been at 1205 Triplett St. since 2018.
Beck Glenn, market director, said the 2022 season has been a good one for the market.
“Our attendance continues to go up each year,” she said. “At this time of the year, we typically see a drop-off in attendance because school has started and fall sports and those types of activities, but we really have not seen that fall-off yet.”
On Saturday, the attendance was lower, but Glenn attributes that to the rain that came through the area.
“We continue to see growing crowds, and we’ve added a lot of new members this year,” she said.
Glenn said the market averages close to 30 vendors on Saturdays and seven on Tuesdays.
“It’s a good mix (on Tuesdays),” she said. “We’ve got baked goods, canned goods, meat, vegetables. Everything is still here, it’s just on a smaller scale and all inside the pavilion on Tuesday mornings.”
In 2021, Glenn said the attendance at the market was “huge” because the community was still recovering from COVID-19 and the market is an outdoor event.
“People were ready to get out,” she said. “It’s been even bigger this year.”
All of the vendors at the market are local, like Edge Farms from Whitesville.
Dakota Edge, a farmer, said he has been selling produce at the market since he was a child.
“We sell mostly tomatoes, cucumbers, squash and sweet corn,” he said. “We’ll have pumpkins and mums in the next couple of weeks.”
Edge said he not only enjoys setting up at the market to be able to move his product, but he also enjoys meeting the buyers.
Karen Pruden with Goat Ridge Farm is a member of the market’s board, but she also sells food and handmade items.
“I have a licensed commercial kitchen where I produce food, desserts, caramel sauce, goat cheese and goat’s milk soaps and lotions,” she said. “We have dairy goats we milk and Boer goats and big cattle.”
This is Pruden’s third year as a vendor at the market. Her favorite part of setting up at the market is meeting the customers.
“Knowing that they’re getting fresh, local products is something I enjoy,” she said.
Goat Ridge Farm is in Owensboro and has a market in Utica.
