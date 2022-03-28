Corey King grew up in Fancy Farm, in Graves County. When King graduated from the Kentucky State Police Academy, he had the opportunity to go to the Mayfield post in Graves County, putting him closer to the family home.
But several other new troopers, ones who were married, had kids or owned homes, also wanted to be posted to Mayfield. So King made a deal: Since he was going to be one of the first to pick a post, he agreed to pick Mayfield, then swap with a trooper who would select Post 16, in Henderson.
So King came to the Henderson post, a sprawling district that includes Daviess, McLean, Ohio and Hancock counties, among others.
“I never regretted it,” the Utica resident said. Owensboro and Daviess County is “tight-knit, with all the amenities of a big city.”
“I moved here in 2000. My wife, who is from Mayfield, loved it here, too. We wanted to make this our home.”
King is Post 16’s public affairs officer, so whenever a newspaper, television station or radio station has a question about a local KSP investigation or initiative, King is the person they call.
But being the media contact is only a small part of King’s job, as it also puts him in front of students, teaching about the dangers of social media and drugs.
King grew as part of a farm family and graduated from Murray State University with a degree in psychology. But his goal was always to join KSP.
Psychology was more of a “fallback,” King said. “My identity has been helping others. I did love agriculture very much, but I knew I was drawn to helping people through law enforcement.”
Like any new trooper, King started out in patrol, working in McLean and Ohio counties. Part of KSP training is teaching troopers how to work alone, without any immediately available backup.
“That’s why our academy is so tough,” he said. “They want you to trust you are doing the right thing, and they know your backup could be 35 to 40 minutes away.
“The biggest thing I enjoyed was talking with people,” King said. “I really enjoyed learning about people and their lives. That’s the best side of the job, and of any public service job.”
King said he was approached about becoming public affairs officer by then post commander Captain Ricki Allen.
“He said, ‘I see in you where you are very good with people,’ ” King said. “He said I would be good at PAO. Otherwise, I probably wouldn’t have put in for it.”
King said the position was a chance to take what he’d learned as a road trooper and use it to educate the public about crime and accident prevention. But King wanted to do more than that, and particularly wanted teach children about the dangers they face on the internet and with drugs. So, he developed programs on both that he still teaches in schools across the region.
Being the parent of a high school student gives King a personal perspective on subjects he talks about with kids.
“As a dad, I see those issues impacting their lives,” he said. The goal is to keep a least one kid away from trying synthetic drugs or from becoming a victim of an online predator.
“If you have one, two or three that decide never to smoke (synthetic drugs), you may have saved a life,” he said.
King said having hobbies helps law enforcement officers handle the stresses of the job. He likes to spend as much time doing outdoor activities, like hunting, as possible. Fellow law enforcement officers, who have been through the same ordeals, are also a source of comfort.
“A lot of it is surrounding yourself with like-minded people that understand and can help you,” he said.
King said he always keeps in mind what drew him to law enforcement.
“We deal with so many bad things on a regular basis,” he said. “I know that person might be at the lowest (moment) of their life, and I want to be sure I’m the one extending compassion and extending the resources to get them out of that. That’s what all public service should be.”
