Dream Riders has made an effort throughout the past year to become more inclusive to a diverse population of riders.
According to master instructor Sandy Webster, the nonprofit organization has gone out of its way to make sure anyone who needs services is able to participate.
One example is Mihn Best, a 7-year-old Owensboro resident who is a bilateral amputee.
Mihn’s mother, Sarah Best, said Mihn was adopted from Vietnam about five years ago. The family knew that Mihn was missing both arms from the shoulders down prior to adoption. When she arrived, however, Sarah Best said Mihn was also born without fibulas, a bone in the leg that connects the ankle to the knee.
Mihn has been in and out of leg braces to help her learn to walk independently, but Sarah Best said that Mihn has developed a habit of walking on her toes. Additionally, Mihn has some balance derived from not having her arms.
Mihn, according to Sarah Best, had expressed a desire to learn horseback riding.
And having been familiar with the program, Sarah Best had her daughter enrolled in Dream Riders where Webster was able to create a special saddle that allows Mihn to steer the horse with her feet.
The stirrups where Mihn places her feet are attached to the reins, allowing her to practice what is called direct reining where the rider stands in the stirrups, leaning on the horse, and typically is able to rest their arms or hands on the horse. But without arms, Mihn relies completely on her core, legs and feet to do all the work.
Mihn said it is one of her favorite things about riding.
“She’s building her confidence, she’s building her independence, so much independence, and then on top of it, physically, just watching her core strength, because she does everything with her feet and her legs, so she’s got to have a really great core strength,” Sarah Best said.
Mihn has made so much progress during her time at Dream Riders that she not only is able to ride independently, but she has begun to develop more strength in her feet and has been making progress in her toe walking.
“It’s not just benefitting her. At the end of the day, it’s benefitting our whole family,” Sarah Best said.
Six-year-old rider Julian Morris who was diagnosed with cerebral palsy has also made significant strides during his time in the program.
Morris uses leg braces and a walker to get around.
He has been involved in occupational and physical therapy for some time, but caregiver Brandy Wooldridge said the family’s hope was to supplement that to help with balance and coordination and just increase his independence and strength.
Since riding in the program, Wooldridge said Julian has been able to stand on his own for periods of time.
“When we started Dream Riders, he was not able to stand on his own independently. He’s increased on his own where he’s able to maintain a standing position for a period of time and he’s also ridden his first big wheel,” she said. “He’s almost, not quite there, but almost to the point where he’s able to mount the horse independently.”
Additionally, she said, he has become comfortable with the horses and is enthusiastic about going each week to Dream Riders after a history of not doing well around animals.
“He’s able to actually sit up. The core strength he’s gained is insane. His abdominal muscles have gotten way stronger and his core has gotten incredibly stronger,” she said. “Every time we go, there’s something new he’s able to do or something new he understands more.”
Another rider finding success is 16-year-old Logan Painter.
He has not only come a long way in his abilities since becoming involved with Dream Riders, but he also now volunteers, according to mother Tonya Painter.
Logan, who is diagnosed with autism, post-traumatic stress disorder and anxiety disorder, was homeschooled for some time prior to starting with the program.
“The main thing when we first got there was just being able to walk in the doors and being around other people because we had a severe trust issue,” Tonya Painter said.
During his time at Dream Riders, however, Logan is no longer being homeschooled and has become more comfortable being around others and has also enjoyed feeling part of a community.
“Learning a new skill can really help a person to feel productive and part of society,” she said. “I think that’s one of the things that has changed for him — he feels like he’s actually doing something and not just going to therapy and coming home. He feels like he’s a part of something.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.