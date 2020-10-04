Peanut, a sorrel Haflinger, stood patiently Saturday morning as an aerial lift lowered a young man with muscular dystrophy onto his back in the arena at Dream Riders of Kentucky.
“We have 14 horses,” Dr. Kerry Paape, a heart surgeon who serves on the organization’s board of directors, said as she watched. “They’re all highly trained, calm and tolerant.”
Dream Riders began in 2003 as a result of work by Suzy Higdon, Mike Clark and others.
The idea was to help people with any type of disability through equine therapy.
“The four-beat walk of a horse helps with their core strength,” Paape said. “Heart surgery is amazing. But this is amazing too.”
One woman who was suicidal came to see her horse and the thoughts of suicide went away, she said.
Saturday, on a crisp Autumn morning, Dream Riders held a Celebration of Achievement in its indoor arena at 4705 Winkler Road — part of the property owned by the Daviess County Lions Club Fair.
The arena was built in 2014 by volunteers, Paape said.
Forty students took part Saturday in such events as a two-flag race, pumpkin-on-a-spoon race, sword race, Oktoberfest scurry and bouquet-of-flowers race.
Since January, Paape said, the number of participants has increased from 18 to 50.
She attributes the growth to Sandy Webster, the new program director, who started that month.
“Sandy is one of 18 people in the world certified by the Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship,” Paape said.
“I get a lump in my throat every time I see a student go from being terrified of horses to riding independently,” she said.
The program is for people of all ages.
Paape said Dream Riders is hoping to partner with River Valley Behavioral Health to help people with mental health problems.
So far this year, she said, volunteers have donated 7,000 hours of work to Dream Riders.
That translates into about $180,000 worth of work, Paape said.
“You don’t have to be horse motivated to volunteer,” she said. “But most volunteers become horse motivated.”
Webster said earlier that she hopes Saturday’s celebration becomes a regular event each time students complete an eight-week semester.
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.