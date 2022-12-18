Cheyenne Chancy first came to Dream Riders of Kentucky about two years ago for therapy. Cheyenne, who has a disability, was at first so unsteady she could only mount a horse with assistance while standing on a platform.

Saturday morning, Chancy rode unassisted, guiding “Tom,” a former racing thoroughbred, through barrels and poles at the Dream Riders facility in Philpot. The teen and the horse were in sync, with Cheyenne able to guide the horse and treat it with compassion.

