Dream Riders of Kentucky will host its Integrated all-abilities Camp during spring break.
The camp, which will take place April 4-8 between 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., is meant to provide a safe, educational environment for children of all backgrounds to learn about horsemanship.
Participants will learn riding, leading, horse care, grooming and work on friendship and team building, finishing the camp with a horse show for their parents and caregivers.
Anyone interested can contact Dream Riders at DreamRidersofKentucky@gmail.com or 270-613-0079.
