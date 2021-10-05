Dream Riders of Kentucky will host its first Bluegrass and Boogie Benefit at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16.
The event will feature Lanham Brothers Bluegrass, clogging, food and refreshments and a silent auction.
Proceeds will help Dream Riders missions to provide therapeutic services for those with physical, cognitive, emotional and social needs.
Individual tickets are $75 per person or $750 for a table of 10.
Ticket purchase is available at DreamRidersofKy.org.
