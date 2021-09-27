Dream Riders of Kentucky, Inc. is gearing up for its third Horsemanship Camp, an inclusive, all-ability camp for students ages 4 and older.
The camp is from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 4-8.
The goal of the camp, according to master instructor Sandy Webster, is to work on core values with students that will translate into everyday life.
The camp is inclusive and interactive for all abilities, with children and teens with and without disabilities attending and working together to learn.
Webster said the camp is meant to help students with everyday life skills such as respect, teamwork, kindness, manners, behavior, punctuality, tolerance and following directions. By incorporating horses into the mix, she said it also helps with the confidence of students who will be able to accomplish horsemanship goals and develop core strength, coordination, balance and posture.
“We have special themes each day that have to do with core values, such as respect and empathy and kindness and teamwork, so there’s a thread of that through every course activity that we do,” Webster said. “It’s all about inclusion with the common interest of horses and having fun and being good friends and being kind.”
This is the third horsemanship camp Dream Riders has held, the first one having taken place in April and the second in June, all aligning with school breaks.
Both camps were filled. The June camp had a waiting list.
Webster said many families have already shown interest in the fall camp, and she expects it to be full.
There are 18 slots open for campers. They’ll be placed into three groups of six, based on age and ability level. Some campers have attended previous camps, so Webster said it is important to ensure camps are progressive for students based on their need and level.
The biggest goal, however, is ensuring it is therapeutic in some way for campers.
“We really want the camp, no matter who you are, to have therapeutic benefit in that it’s going to help with either socialization or confidence or increased self-esteem,” she said. “The best is when someone does something that they never thought they would be able to do and walk away with a higher self-esteem.”
Activities will include riding horses, leading a horse, grooming and tacking, horsemanship, crafts and an end-of-camp horse show in which students will be able to take on leadership roles to show parents and caregivers what they have learned.
Work at Dream Riders is volunteer-based, according to Webster, so the program is also seeking more volunteers to help with future camps.
Anyone interested in more information on Dream Riders or in becoming a volunteer can reach out to DreamRidersofKentucky@gmail.com or by phone at 270-613-0079.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.