Breaking the Cycle is helping youth in the community to “Dress for Success” and prepare themselves for future career interests.
Breaking the Cycle is a local organization geared toward helping youth maintain healthy and successful futures and ending possible family histories of poverty, violence and mental health stigmas.
The organization’s “Dress for Success” campaign is seeking community donations of business attire to help youth participants have access to clothing that will help them succeed in the workplace.
Youth involved in the organization will be able to show up to Breaking the Cycle’s annual end of semester career bash in their new business attire where they will meet with different employers and professionals.
Donated clothing will enable the youth to feel confident and give a great first impression while making connections in their field of interest, according to DeMarcus Curry, communications director.
“We’re training the kids on how to be successful in their fields of study and the first thing is having proper dress attire that gives them a good first impression,” he said.
For many of the youth involved in Breaking the Cycle, this is the first time they have been introduced to certain professional fields or the idea of pursuing higher education, Curry said.
“Most of the kids we have right now come from similar backgrounds of a one-parent household or they have a type of environment as far as being a minority,” he said.
The bash will be a great opportunity for them to get their feet wet and cultivate interest with different lines of work they could work toward.
“We try to teach them to go on and be prepared so they can be a step ahead,” he said.
The organization, which serves youth ages 10-18, also works with participants on other aspects of career readiness, such as hosting job fairs, teaching them how to build a resume and write cover letters, Curry said.
Breaking the Cycle will collect clothing donations every Tuesday in April at the Dugan Best Recreational Center from 5-6 p.m.
Donations of business attire for men and women will be accepted, sizes XS to 3X, suits, ties, shoes, belts, briefcases and purses.
Anyone interested is also welcome to make monetary donations, as well.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
