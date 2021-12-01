Home Instead has kicked off its annual “Be a Santa to a Senior” program to help spread holiday cheer to seniors who are in need this season.
The program, which is going on its 11th year in the community, helps provide gifts for nearly 1,000 local seniors through the help of the community and sponsorships from Limestone Bank and Evansville Teachers Federal Credit Union.
The efforts help serve seniors in Daviess, Henderson, Hancock, Ohio, McLean, Webster and Union counties.
Owensboro franchise owner Stephen Bryson said the program continues to be important to seniors in the community who are in difficult financial situations and may not have family nearby to visit them on a regular basis, if at all.
“It has undoubtedly ramped up significantly since the COVID pandemic started and everyone is on lockdown, so the loneliness and isolation have really just skyrocketed, and that’s what makes it that much more important that people are thinking about the senior community,” he said. “It really brightens their spirits for the holidays, and that’s what this is all about.”
Bryson said it’s not uncommon for many seniors on Social Security to receive $800 or less a month, which creates some difficulty for them to purchase normal, everyday needs that many might not even think about.
Tricia Boller, operations director for Home Instead, said many seniors have to choose each month between paying rent and purchasing medication or buying food, clothing, toiletries and cleaning supplies.
“They’re trying to figure out how to pay their rent or medications and get by on the little bit that they may get on Social Security,” she said. “It’s a pretty emotional time, but the community helps a lot.”
What is more, she said, is that many of these seniors have experienced a lot of loneliness and isolation in the past two years due to the pandemic.
“As far as the need, it’s even greater right now with the COVID pandemic, the same as last year,” she said. “We’re still under the same restraints with a lot of the seniors being depressed. This actually brings a little light to the seniors who have little to no visitors.”
Boller said both Walmarts in Owensboro, on Frederica Street and Leitchfield, are participating in the “Be a Santa to a Senior” program. Shoppers can pick a wish list off the Christmas trees inside the store, shop for seniors at the facility and return the items to the store or to the Home Instead office at 2065 E Parrish Ave. Suite 300, by Dec. 17.
Olive Garden on Frederica Street will also host a Christmas tree for the program.
Anyone who would prefer to order online and have gifts delivered to Home Instead may also do so by visiting BeASantatoaSenior.com and enter their zip code to view wish lists for local seniors on Amazon Business through Dec. 17. A personalized greeting can be included with the gift, which will be shipped to Home Instead, where it will be safely delivered to the senior.
“ ‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ brightens the holiday for these deserving seniors,” Home Instead said in a statement. “This year, due to the ongoing presence of COVID-19, these older adults may feel even more isolated, and the need to show them they are important and appreciated is more important than ever.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.