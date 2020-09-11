Regional residents have several options for COVID-19 tests, including doctors’ offices, urgent care facilities and Green River District Health Department.
The health department has offered free, drive-thru testing sites to the general public in a seven-county region for several months.
“We are hearing good feedback,” said Clay Horton, GRDHD public health director. “We encourage people to take advantage of it.”
Health department officials advise anyone who has been in crowds, had close contact with people in public or have traveled recently to be tested.
With so many regional locations offering tests, finding a site should not be a problem, Horton said.
The health department makes available 300 tests per week in its service territory. Typically, Daviess County uses about 100 of them.
“We adjust based on the demand each week,” Horton said.
At this time, supply levels are fine.
“If we had a need for more test kits and supplies, we can do that, but, right now, 300 a week handles our demand,” Horton said.
Pre-registration is required for GRDHD’s drive-thru test sites.
Testing levels have remained steady since the beginning of August, Horton said. The recent surge in cases has not had an impact on the number of people registering for tests through the health department.
Looking ahead at winter months, the health department plans to keep its drive-thru locations open. GRDHD has purchased sides for its tents to keep employees more comfortable during weather events.
With flu season around the corner, Horton said the health department plans to offer drive-thru flu shots as well.
To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 test, visit GRDHD’s website at https://health department.org and follow the prompts.
Dates and times next week are:
• Daviess County Health Center, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday
• Hancock County Health Center, from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday
• McLean County Health Center, from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday
• Ohio County Health Center, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Renee Beasley Jones
